Midwest Mountain Lions Announce Jahamal Hardy as Head Coach
Head Coach Jahamal D Hardy will lead the Midwest Mountain Lions as the team continues to recruit new players for the 2022 season.
Affectionately known as “Jaymu” by his players, Coach Hardy instills confidence without berating, results without putting down, and attitude without screaming.”KENOSHA, WI, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Midwest Mountain Lions of the Women’s Football Alliance (WFA) have officially hired Coach Jahamal D Hardy to lead them into the 2022 season as their head coach. Bringing 15 seasons of coaching experience into the fold, Coach Hardy brings his wisdom, calm demeanor, and expertise to the Mountain Lions as they embark on a new season with a new name and many new faces to the southern Wisconsin franchise.
A former semi-pro MVP and national champion running back and defensive back, Coach Hardy also brings more than fifteen years coaching experience at various age levels in the Milwaukee area. Coach Hardy has coached with the Racine Raiders (2018-present), the Milwaukee Bay View Redcats (2005-13), and the Milwaukee Riverside University Tigers (2014-18), among many others. He has also been a coach for the WFA’s Wisconsin Warriors and Wisconsin Dragons since 2011. Now, Coach Hardy will lead the Midwest Mountain Lions into a new era as their head coach and guiding voice as they begin their quest for gridiron glory in the WFA, the premier league for women’s tackle football, featured at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio this past summer.
Coach Hardy has been a defensive coordinator, offensive coordinator, and has coached defensive backs, quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, and many other aspects of the game during his extensive tenure. Coaching youth, high school, and semi-pro men's and women’s, his knowledge and experience in the game is compounded with his methodical approach and quiet confidence as a leader who cares about his players. Affectionately known as “Jaymu” by his players, Coach Hardy instills confidence without berating, results without putting down, and attitude without screaming, but the players know to give it their everything the second they start training for the season.
There is little doubt that win, lose, or draw during their 2022 season as one of 60-plus teams in the WFA, Coach Jaymu will lead a group of athletes of whom southern Wisconsin can be proud, on and off the field. The team began practices this past weekend at the REAL School under their new head coach, and with games starting in only a few months, the hard work has already begun to prepare for their upcoming competition. Be sure to come out and support the Midwest Mountain Lions, led by Coach Jamahal D. “Jaymu” Hardy, this spring.
If you want to join the team, come try out and play for Coach Hardy this season. No experience is necessary. Open tryouts are held each weekend during practices which happen every Saturday from 3-5pm and every Sunday from 11:30am-1:30pm at the REAL School Fieldhouse at 10116 Stellar Ave, Sturtevant, WI.
About the Team
The Midwest Mountain Lions is a women’s semi-pro full contact tackle football team based in Kenosha, WI with players from the southeast Wisconsin and Chicagoland areas. Founded in 2019, the team was created to ensure women’s tackle football remained active in the area after all previous teams ceased operations. After battling complications due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the team is poised to take the field in April of 2022 as a member of the Women’s Football Alliance, a nationwide league with over 60 teams.
For more information on the Midwest Mountain Lions, visit www.mwmountainlions.com or find them on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.
