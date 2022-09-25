Women's Tackle Football Team Recruiting for 2023
The Midwest Mountain Lions are recruiting women in the Milwaukee and Chicago areas for their 2023 tackle football season.
From 2-3, veterans and coaches will host an informal meet and greet for rookies, recruits, and those with potential interest to gauge what women’s tackle football Mountain Lion-style is all about.”GURNEE, IL, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After spending their inaugural season developing the core of talent to take them to the next level, the Midwest Mountain Lions women’s tackle football team is ready to expand for the 2023 season. Representing Chicagoland and Milwaukee in the Women’s Football Alliance (WFA), the lime-green flavored Mountain Lions took on teams three times their roster size last year and hung in until the last play each and every time, no matter what the scoreboard said. Opponents and coaches alike agreed that there was a uniquely established core of players that never quit, never gave up, and played their hearts out on every down.
— Marissa McCool
Veterans and newcomers alike will be meeting for WFA’s National Tryout Day as the first step toward the 2023 season in Gurnee, Illinois on October 8th, 2022 from 2-5PM. From 2-3, veterans and coaches will be hosting an informal meet and greet for rookies, recruits, and those with potential interest to gauge what women’s tackle football Mountain Lion-style is all about. Following the session, from 3-5, official tryouts will commence. For those who feel too shy, unsure, curious, worried about inclusivity, or any other concern that may be holding them back, it is encouraged to show up at 2pm to have those worries assuaged. Tryouts will have a $20 fee attached for anyone interested in participating.
The Women’s Football Alliance is the premiere women’s tackle football league in the game today, most notably having their championship and all-star games featured at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio the last two years as well as the Division Pro game being aired on ESPN2 nationally. To join the group of midwesterners from Illinois, Wisconsin and beyond as they take their next steps toward Canton, be sure to get to Betty Russell Park (5300 Pinewood Rd.) in Gurnee, IL on October 8th. Bring activewear and cleats/athletic shoes, and be ready to throw your hand in with the Mountain Lions family on three.
About the Team
The Midwest Mountain Lions is a women’s tackle football team in the southeast Wisconsin and Chicagoland areas. Founded in 2019, the team was created to ensure women’s tackle football remained active in the area after all previous teams ceased operations. After battling complications due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the team completed their inaugural season this spring as a member of the Women’s Football Alliance, a nationwide league with over 60 teams.
Contributions by Marissa McCool
