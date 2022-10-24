ILLINOIS DEPARTMENT OF VETERANS' AFFAIRS DIRECTOR TERRY PRINCE STATEMENT REGARDING VETERANS' HOME AT LASALLE COVID-19 SURGE

ILLINOIS, October 24 - October 24, 2022 -The Illinois Veterans' Home at LaSalle is experiencing an increase in COVID-19 cases among its veterans and staff. Based on robust rapid testing and the support of the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) laboratories, in quick succession, we have identified 23 staff and 42 residents as positive for COVID-19. All the residents who tested positive have been moved to the negative pressure isolation unit and are being closely monitored and cared for by dedicated Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs (IDVA) personnel. All cases are mild presenting mostly as cold-like symptoms, and no one has required hospitalization. Responsible parties have been notified per CDC regulations and notice of the outbreak is posted on the IDVA website. The IDVA Senior Infection Preventionist has been at the LaSalle Veterans' Home working with clinical personnel since the onset of this outbreak. Additionally, the State Medical Officer of the Illinois Department Public Health along with IDVA Director Terry Prince have been at the Home to provide advice and assistance. The residents are vaccinated, and COVID-19 treatment therapies have been administered as needed.





Our top priority is the health and safety of our military veterans and the heroic staff who care for them. We take this very seriously. We are following recommendations from local health officials, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the CDC, and the IDPH to safeguard everyone at the facility. This includes conducting health screenings every four hours on our veterans, COVID-19 testing of staff at each shift change, use of N-95 respirator masks with protective face shields, maintaining social-distancing practices, using gloves and gowns, and intensified cleaning and disinfection protocols.





Communal dining has been curtailed in the home until the outbreak has ended. Activities and social services staff continue to develop leisure activities, in accordance with social distancing practices, to care for the psychosocial wellbeing of our veterans. Visitation is allowed; however, we highly encourage family members to delay their visit until the outbreak is resolved.





We are grateful to our team for their incredible work during this difficult time as they have responded swiftly, appropriately, and professionally to this outbreak.