Elemental LED Wins “Employee First” Award

Elemental LED, a leading U.S. based engineering and technology company, is the largest provider of linear low-voltage lighting solutions in North America.

Elemental LED honored for its employee focus among Nevada companies

By investing in our employees’ skills and long-term career development, we all benefit.” — Randy Holleschau, CEO of Elemental LED

RENO, NEVADA, USA, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elemental LED Inc., a leading U.S. manufacturer of linear LED lighting and related products, has won the 2022 Employee First award from the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada (EDAWN). The award recognizes companies that invest in innovative programs to retain, develop, encourage and reward existing employees.

“We have an amazing culture of employee advancement and collaboration,” said Randy Holleschau, CEO of Elemental LED. “By investing in our employees’ skills and long-term career development, we all benefit.”

Across 15 years of business operation, Elemental LED has nurtured its employee growth through its philosophy of “F.U.C.A.,” which stands for Focus, Urgency, Collaboration, and Accountability. These ideas give colleagues a path to self-improvement and to making positive impacts on their colleagues and the company more broadly. Employee development also comes through quarterly recognition, comprehensive training, tuition reimbursement, community involvement incentives, industry-leading compensation, and comprehensive benefits.

As a fast-growing employer in Northern Nevada, Elemental LED partners with EDAWN, the University of Nevada, Reno, and other civic organizations to both recruit talented employees and make Northern Nevada an increasingly desirable place to live and work.

About Elemental LED:

Elemental LED is a technology company that engineers, manufactures, and sells linear lighting solutions through the Lucetta and Diode LED brands. Based in Reno, Nevada, the company supports lighting innovation around the globe. U.S.-based operations include product engineering, manufacturing, sales, and customer service and support. The company holds patents in diverse fields including optics, LED light engines, electrical circuitry, power, digital control systems, and related components.

