BOSS Audio Features Harley-Davidson Road Glide & Polaris RZR XP4 1000 with Integrated Audio Kits During 2022 SEMA Show
These Audio Systems Have Been Designed for Select Harley-Davidson 1998+ Electra, Road Glide and Street Glide Models, and 2014-Up Polaris RZR XP1000 ModelsOXNARD, CA, USA, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BOSS Audio Systems (www.bossaudio.com), a leader and innovator in 12 Volt aftermarket audio and video products, is proud to announce it will feature a Harley-Davidson Road Glide motorcycle loaded with a BOSS Audio BHD3F front audio kit and BHD14 rear saddlebag audio kit, and a Polaris RZR XP4 1000 loaded with a BOSS Audio BPRZR5 5-speaker 1000W plug-&-play audio kit during the 2022 SEMA Show, held in Las Vegas, Nev. from Nov. 1-4 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, booth # N11429.
“We recently launched the BPRZR5 5-speaker 1000W plug-&-play audio kit, and can’t wait to show it off at the SEMA Show,” said Greg Orlando, Boss Audio sales manager. “The BPRZR5 has been designed for 2014 and up Polaris RZR XP 900, 1000, and Turbo 2 or 4-seat models, and our first UTV-specific audio solution. What really sets us apart from the competition is all five of the speaker and subwoofer pods are internally powered, meaning an easier plug-and-play install in less time without the need for tuning an amplifier. All of the speaker pods and the sub enclosure also come pre-loaded. The sub enclosure is ported for louder and clearer audio output, and comes with a port plug to seal the enclosure during extremely muddy and wet conditions.”
The system also features a weatherproof, 5-inch (127 mm) full color touchscreen head unit with built-in amplifier, Bluetooth® compatibility, digital media MP3 player, USB Port, AM/FM receiver, and front/rear camera compatibility.
Additional BPRZR5 features and specifications include:
• (5) full range Weatherproof / Powersports rated speakers with poly carbon cone and rubber surround
- (1) Class D amplified 600 Watt 10-inch (254 mm) subwoofer in ported enclosure with port plug
- (2) Class D amplified 100 Watt 6.5-inch (165 mm) kick panel enclosure speakers
- (2) Class D amplified 100 Watt 6.5-inch (165 mm) cage pod speakers
• Factory fit and finish head unit mounting kit for use in two OE dash locations
• 2019+ RZR & 2014-2018 RZR receiver installation wire kits with true “Plug & Play” components and vehicle direct-fit harness
“The BPRZR5 is not only affordable, easy to install and sounds great, it allows you to listen to all your favorite music from your smartphone and MP3 devices,” Orlando concluded. “Bluetooth audio streaming also allows you to play and control music and apps such as Spotify and Pandora wirelessly.”
For Harley-Davidson, the BHD3F front audio kit fits select 1998+ Electra, Road Glide and Street Glide motorcycles, and includes a 4-channel 600W high output amplifier, and 6.5-inch full range 300W speakers.
The BHD14 rear saddlebag audio kit fits select Harley-Davidson 2014+ Road Glide and Street Glide motorcycles with 6-inch x 9-inch 2-Way 300W full range speakers (sold in pairs) and includes easy-to-use saddlebag cut templates.
“These are the ideal systems for select Harley-Davidson motorcycles,” Orlando continued. “Weatherproof, these systems are designed not only to withstand the elements, but to also power through engine noise and produce loud and crisp audio with the sound quality and performance you expect from BOSS Audio.”
About BOSS Audio Systems:
Since 1987 BOSS has produced quality audio and video products that feature the latest technology while consistently delivering a clean and powerful sound. Our in-house acoustic, design, mechanical, and electronics engineers collaborate with a vast resources of global manufacturing partners, working as a team to infuse products with state-of-the-art features that have made each listening experience more enjoyable for over 30 years.
The company offers more than 400 car, marine, and Power Sports products that are sold in 130 countries, both in storefront retailers and online. Headquartered in Oxnard, CA, with offices in Shenzhen, China, BOSS leverages robust logistical and production capabilities to create optimized audio and video experiences as well as deliver innovative products.
