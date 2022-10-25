Antisemitism must end: Standing in solidarity with Jewish communities
Antisemitism is unacceptable, in any form-- and we all have a responsibility to intervene to stop the hate and harassment. Here is my promise:”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the heels of recent alarming antisemitic statements on the Jewish communities by Pop Culture Icon Kanye West, white supremacist demonstrators, emboldened by his remarks, held deeply offensive antisemitic signs over a Los Angeles freeway that read, “Kanye is right about the Jews.” In response, Right To Be (formerly Hollaback!), a nonprofit organization dedicated to ending hate and harassment in all its forms, is partnering with T’ruah: The Rabbinic Call for Human Rights, to offer free, one-hour trainings on how to intervene in antisemitic hate.
"Antisemitism is unacceptable, in any form-- and we all have a responsibility to intervene to stop the hate and harassment. Here is my promise: I am committing organizational resources to make sure that everyone who wants to be trained in bystander intervention training to address antisemitism can be trained, for free over the next month."
Right To Be, in collaboration with T’ruah: The Rabbinic Call for Human Rights, created the free BYSTANDER INTERVENTION TO STOP ANTISEMITIC HARASSMENT TRAINING this year in response to an already notable rise in antisemitism.
Rabbi Jill Jacobs, CEO of T'ruah: The Rabbinic Call for Human Rights, said: "We are grateful to be in partnership with Right To Be in their mission to educate people from all different backgrounds in identifying and responding to antisemitism. As antisemitic incidents like this one become more frequent, we recommit to working to end antisemitism and all forms of bigotry, in partnership with other marginalized communities. We cannot be free until all of us are free."
The training teaches participants what forms of antisemitism that the Jewish community faces right now, from microaggressions to violence, and gives people ways to take safe, effective action using Right To Be’s 5Ds of bystander intervention.
Trainings are available to the public via zoom, at no cost; to register, select a date below:
October 26th, 4PM EST
November 2ND 12PM EST
In the event that these trainings fill up, the organization will release additional dates and times.
Over the past two years, Right To Be has trained over 500,000 people in bystander intervention to address hate and harassment. The organization trained over 200,000 people in partnership with Asian Americans Advancing Justice | AAJC to respond to the rise in anti-Asian/American hate in the wake of COVID-19. Of those who attend the training, 76% of them report intervening the next time they see harassment.
Earlier this year the leaders of the organization, Emily May and Jorge Arteaga, released their book on bystander intervention called “I’ve Got Your Back: The Indispensable Guide to Stopping Harassment When you See It.” The book was published by Abrams Press.
Right To Be believes a world that respects our right to be isn’t some far-off destination. It’s something we’re building every day. “The opposite of love is not hate, it’s indifference. The opposite of art is not ugliness, it’s indifference. The opposite of faith is not heresy, it’s indifference. And the opposite of life is not death, it’s indifference," political activist, Nobel laureate, and Holocaust Survivor, Elie Wiesel.
About Right To Be
Right To Be is a global leader in the movement to end harassment. Every day, Right To Be trains hundreds of people to respond to, intervene in, and heal from harassment. We hold space for people experiencing harassment to share their stories for affirmation and support. And we prepare new leaders to create workplaces, schools, and communities around the world that are filled with humanity. For more information about our trainings and initiatives, visit us online at www.righttobe.org Follow Right To Be on Twitter and Facebook at, @righttobeorg.
About T’ruah: The Rabbinic Call for Human Rights
T’ruah: The Rabbinic Call for Human Rights brings the Torah’s ideals of human dignity, equality, and justice to life by empowering rabbis and cantors to be moral voices and to lead Jewish communities in advancing democracy and human rights for all people in the United States, Canada, Israel, and the occupied Palestinian territories. To learn more and access free resources visit www.truah.org. Follow T’ruah on Twitter and on Facebook at, @truahrabbis.
