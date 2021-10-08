Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand Announce Grant to Hollaback!
Funding Will Be Used for supporting our trainings for Bystander Intervention to Stop Police Sponsored Violence and Anti-Black Harassment
We are so thankful to Michael Jordan and the Jordan Brand for this funding. We have been on the front lines fighting to make our communities a better place by training...”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Hollaback! announced that it has been selected as an inaugural recipient of a Community Grant from Michael Jordan and the Jordan Brand as part of its Black Community Commitment Grant Program. The funding will be used for supporting our public trainings for Bystander Intervention to Stop Police Sponsored Violence and Anti-Black Harassment.
— Emily May, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Hollaback!
“We received hundreds of applications for Community Grants, and every single one of them was a reminder of the unique impact and powerful personal connections local community efforts can make happen. Making a decision on the first cycle of 18 organizations selected was certainly not easy.” said Craig Williams, President, Jordan Brand, “We are thrilled to not only stand behind them, but based on the volume of applications received, we look forward to continuing to offer this program each year in support of local grassroots efforts that create real, meaningful change for people and communities.”
“We are so thankful to Michael Jordan and the Jordan Brand for this funding,” said Emily May, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Hollaback! “We have been on the front lines fighting to make our communities a better place by training everyday citizens how to intervene when they see anti-Black harassment and police violence. We will be able to use this funding to train up to 40,000 people, for free, leading to measurable impact. Data shows that 75% of people who witness harassment after attending our training actually intervened."
About the Jordan Brand Black Community Commitment: Michael Jordan and the Jordan Brand are committed to leading sustainable and impactful change to end systemic racism for the Black Community.
Through the 10-year, $100 million Black Community Commitment, Michael Jordan and the Jordan Brand identified three main focus areas that are critical to improving outcomes for Black Americans in the following areas: Social Justice, Education & Awareness and Economic Justice.
The Community Grants program provides micro-funding grant awards to grassroots non-profit organizations with a total operating budget under $3 Million with proven track records of success and demonstrated paths to sustainable change.
Click here for more information on the fight to end systemic racism and here to access the funding application.
About Hollaback!: Hollaback! has a mission to end harassment in all its forms by transforming the culture that perpetuates harassment and discrimination. We carry out this mission by building the power of everyday people to create safe and welcoming environments for all.
We believe we all have a role to play in disrupting harassment and building a culture where it is no longer seen as “just the price you have to pay” for being a woman, LGBTQ+, a person of color, or any other marginalized identity.
We teach people to take action and to reach across their own identities to ally with others and establish a united front against harassment each time we witness it. For more information or how you can get involved, please visit www.ihollaback.org
###
UniQue Webster
Hollaback!
+1 347-889-5510
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn