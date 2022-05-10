I’ve Got Your Back, a Book to Understand What to do if you Witness Harassment

I’ve Got Your Back is an engaging step-by-step instructional guide to learning how to intervene if you witness harassment.

Perhaps for the first time, we see that our actions matter. Or, at a minimum, we know our actions are the only thing we can truly control. We all have a role to play when it comes to ending harassment” — Right To Be

UNITED STATES, May 10, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEW YORK, May 10, 2022. Bystander intervention is simply overcoming that “freeze” instinct and getting back to the very human desire to take care of one another. It’s not about being the hero, strapping on spandex, and saving the day. And it certainly isn’t about sacrificing your own safety. From the nonprofit organization Right To Be (formerly Hollaback!), I’ve Got Your Back teaches readers the ins and outs of bystander intervention using Right To Be’s methodology: the 5Ds of bystander intervention—distract, delegate, document, delay, and direct. Each chapter of the book dives deeply into what these 5Ds can look like in practice, whether you are in public, online, or at work.The rise in interest in bystander intervention comes at a moment when trust in the institutions historically responsible for keeping us safe is crumbling. However, as trust in our systems falters, trust in our own agency and our own ability to create change is rising. Perhaps for the first time, we see that our actions matter. Or, at a minimum, we know our actions are the only thing we can truly control. We all have a role to play when it comes to ending hate and harassment in our communities. If you’re new to these efforts, I’ve Got Your Back will give you the skills to get started. And if you’ve been doing this work for years, this book will provide you with the language to mentor others just beginning their journey.About the AuthorsEmily May is an international leader in the movement to end harassment in all its forms. In 2005, at the age of 24, she co-founded Hollaback!, now called Right To Be. May has won 11 awards for her work and has been featured in more than 200 news media outlets, including People, the New York Times, and NPR. May holds a bachelor’s from New York University, a master’s from the London School of Economics, and is a Prime Movers Fellow and an Ashoka Fellow.Jorge Arteaga’s passion for history, places, and people, and his ability to plan and execute, have allowed him to bring his operational skills to serve in the social justice movement. He earned his bachelor’s in American Studies from SUNY College at Old Westbury and his master’s in American Studies at The City College of New York. He is currently completing his MS in project management and operations at Southern New Hampshire University.About the BookI’ve Got Your Back: The Indispensable Guide to Stopping Harassment When You See It, By Jorge Arteaga and Emily MayAbrams/ May 2022U.S. $19.99Paperback / 208 pages5 ½ x 8 ¼”ISBN: 9781419762161

