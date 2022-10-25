Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,987 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 277,862 in the last 365 days.

State park campgrounds getting ready for winter

Another busy camping year in Iowa state parks is coming to an end and staff are winterizing their facilities, including shutting off water in the campgrounds and closing shower houses.

Campers can check the status of water availability in a particular park by going to https://www.iowadnr.gov/Places-to-Go/State-Parks/Alerts-and-Closures. The page is updated regularly by park staff.

If campers have any questions about water or other facilities during the time of their stay, they should contact the park directly.

Iowa state park campgrounds are open all year long. While water may be shut off, visitors are encouraged to continue camping and enjoying park amenities. Additionally, several parks have year-round cabins for overnight stays. To learn more and to make a reservation, visit: https://iowastateparks.reserveamerica.com/welcome.do

Additionally, fall RV campers can find dump facilities at some Iowa rest areas. A map of rest areas with RV facilities is available at iowadot.gov/maintenance/rest-areas

You just read:

State park campgrounds getting ready for winter

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.