State park campgrounds getting ready for winter

Another busy camping year in Iowa state parks is coming to an end and staff are winterizing their facilities, including shutting off water in the campgrounds and closing shower houses.

Campers can check the status of water availability in a particular park by going to https://www.iowadnr.gov/ Places-to-Go/State-Parks/ Alerts-and-Closures. The page is updated regularly by park staff.

If campers have any questions about water or other facilities during the time of their stay, they should contact the park directly.

Iowa state park campgrounds are open all year long. While water may be shut off, visitors are encouraged to continue camping and enjoying park amenities. Additionally, several parks have year-round cabins for overnight stays. To learn more and to make a reservation, visit: https://iowastateparks. reserveamerica.com/welcome.do

Additionally, fall RV campers can find dump facilities at some Iowa rest areas. A map of rest areas with RV facilities is available at iowadot.gov/maintenance/rest- areas