San Angelo Chapter of Safari Club International Partners with Wild Harvest Initiative® to Support Wildlife Conservation

The San Angelo Chapter of SCI is partnering with Conservation Visions' Wild Harvest Initiative® to evaluate the benefits of hunting to people and wildlife.

ST. JOHN'S, NEWFOUNDLAND (NL), CANADA, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Conservation Visions is announcing a new partnership with the San Angelo Chapter of Safari Club International in support of the Wild Harvest Initiative®, a scientific program designed to assess the comprehensive benefits of sustainable wild animal harvests in ways that are most meaningful to people, whether or not they hunt or fish.

San Angelo SCI joins a growing coalition of support for the research and advocacy program, which will consider the value of hunting and fishing in terms of food, livelihoods, wildlife conservation, human health, animal health and welfare, and the environment. Its focus will extend beyond meat and fish to explore other sustainable wild harvests of natural living resources, including berries and fruits, mushrooms, wild honey, medicinal plants, and more.

“The San Angelo Chapter of SCI is deeply committed to helping Safari Club International achieve our shared mission and helping to promote wildlife conservation where we live. Our chapter raises money not just to contribute to SCI, but also to help local organizations and fund community needs,” says President Alan McClain. “By supporting the Wild Harvest Initiative®, we can do a great deal of good – most importantly to benefit wildlife and those that depend on wildlife resources for food and livelihoods – but also to benefit the preservation of our hunting and angling traditions.”

Mahoney is excited about the new partnership. “The San Angelo Chapter of SCI has already proven itself a strong and vocal proponent in promoting wildlife conservation and sustainable use,” he says. “The Chapter’s investment in the Wild Harvest Initiative® highlights and reinforces its commitment to both community and environmental stewardship. I am delighted to have the San Angelo Chapter on board and have no doubt that, together, we will continue to advance hunting and wildlife conservation in Texas and beyond.”

The Wild Harvest Initiative®