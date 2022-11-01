Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,956 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 285,417 in the last 365 days.

San Angelo Chapter of Safari Club International Partners with Wild Harvest Initiative® to Support Wildlife Conservation

Wild Harvest Initiative, a program of Conservation Visions

San Angelo Chapter of SCI logo

The San Angelo Chapter of SCI is partnering with Conservation Visions' Wild Harvest Initiative® to evaluate the benefits of hunting to people and wildlife.

ST. JOHN'S, NEWFOUNDLAND (NL), CANADA, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Conservation Visions is announcing a new partnership with the San Angelo Chapter of Safari Club International in support of the Wild Harvest Initiative®, a scientific program designed to assess the comprehensive benefits of sustainable wild animal harvests in ways that are most meaningful to people, whether or not they hunt or fish.

San Angelo SCI joins a growing coalition of support for the research and advocacy program, which will consider the value of hunting and fishing in terms of food, livelihoods, wildlife conservation, human health, animal health and welfare, and the environment. Its focus will extend beyond meat and fish to explore other sustainable wild harvests of natural living resources, including berries and fruits, mushrooms, wild honey, medicinal plants, and more.

“The San Angelo Chapter of SCI is deeply committed to helping Safari Club International achieve our shared mission and helping to promote wildlife conservation where we live. Our chapter raises money not just to contribute to SCI, but also to help local organizations and fund community needs,” says President Alan McClain. “By supporting the Wild Harvest Initiative®, we can do a great deal of good – most importantly to benefit wildlife and those that depend on wildlife resources for food and livelihoods – but also to benefit the preservation of our hunting and angling traditions.”

Mahoney is excited about the new partnership. “The San Angelo Chapter of SCI has already proven itself a strong and vocal proponent in promoting wildlife conservation and sustainable use,” he says. “The Chapter’s investment in the Wild Harvest Initiative® highlights and reinforces its commitment to both community and environmental stewardship. I am delighted to have the San Angelo Chapter on board and have no doubt that, together, we will continue to advance hunting and wildlife conservation in Texas and beyond.”

Amanda Hull
Conservation Visions
+ +1 709-754-4780
amanda@conservationvisions.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

The Wild Harvest Initiative®

You just read:

San Angelo Chapter of Safari Club International Partners with Wild Harvest Initiative® to Support Wildlife Conservation

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment, Food & Beverage Industry, Science, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.