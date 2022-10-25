West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) transportation workers like Zack Murphy, motivated by a desire to build a bright future for their home state, particpated in Monongalila County Head Start's "Safety Palooza" on Saturday, October 22.
"Everybody wants to get inside the truck, see the buttons, see the lights, press the horn, anything that makes noise," said Murphy. "Just to see the kids faces light up when they hit that horn or see those lights, makes my day."
You just read:
Positive Vibes: WVDOH Participates in Headstart Program "Touch a Truck"
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.