Positive Vibes: WVDOH Participates in Headstart Program "Touch a Truck"

West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) transportation workers like Zack Murphy, motivated by a desire to build a bright future for their home state, particpated in Monongalila County Head Start's "Safety Palooza" on Saturday, October 22.  

"Everybody wants to get inside the truck, see the buttons, see the lights, press the horn, anything that makes noise," said Murphy.  "Just to see the kids faces light up when they hit that horn or see those lights, makes my day."  
 

