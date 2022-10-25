Submit Release
RE: I 89 south / lane reduction in St Albans

Recovery efforts for the truck have moved to the northbound side of Interstate 89.  The northbound lane of the interstate is now reduced to 1 lane. 

 

Normal travel has resumed on the southbound side.

 

From: Kelley, Rich
Sent: Tuesday, October 25, 2022 1:37 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: I 89 south / lane reduction in St Albans

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Albans Barracks

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

Interstate 89 south in St Albans, south of Exit 19, is reduced to one lane due to a tractor-trailer stuck partially in the median.  The lane closure is expected to last several hours.  Inspectors from Vermont DMV are responding to investigate the incident.  Specific details on the crash are not yet available, although no injuries were reported. 

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area. Please be patient and drive carefully.

 

 

 

 

