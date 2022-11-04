Quality Lubricants Keep Equipment Running During Chip Shortage
Lubit-8 by Fluoramics is a high-quality all-purpose lubricant ideal for use with equipment
— Gregg Reick, Fluoramics’ President and Chief Chemical Engineer
The chip shortage is forcing people to look at making existing equipment last as long as possible. One way to do this is to select high-quality lubricants with proven track records.
Using the right lubricant, like Tufoil Lubit-8, is critical. Here are eight things to look for when choosing a high-quality lubricant.
Low or no VOCs
Greases should be special perfluorinated greases with low outgassing rates.
No Solvents
Using solvent-free lubricants means the lubricant lasts longer which lessens the need for maintenance and reapplication.
Low Volatility
Lubrication oil loses a certain weight due to evaporation when it is subjected to high temperature for long hours. This loss is known as “loss by evaporation.” The consumption of oil is considerably increased with high volatility at normal working temperatures which is why low volatility is always suggested for lubrication oil.
High Boiling Point / Low Freezing Point
A quality lubricant has a high boiling point and a low freezing point. This allows the lubricant to stay liquid within a wide range of temperatures.
Proper Viscosity for the Application
Good quality lubrication oil must maintain sufficient viscosity at higher temperatures, and it should not be too viscous at lower temperatures. For high speeds, low viscosity lubricants are suggested while for large clearance and high loads; high viscosity lubrication oil is recommended. The viscosity of oil increases if the temperature of mating surfaces decreases.
High Resistance to Oxidation
Stability of the oil is to resist oxidation that would yield acids and sludge is a must when looking for a quality lubricant. Good lubrication oil must have high stability. Free carbon or hydrocarbons decomposing into carbon at high temperatures is called insoluble residue. Good quality lubrication oil should not have any insoluble residue.
Corrosion Resistance
A good lubricant must have the right mix of advanced base oils and a robust additive package. Additives – specifically corrosion inhibitors – can help protect against humidity, water contamination, and high temperatures, which are among the leading causes of corrosion.
Water Resistance
Quality lubricants shed water and offer hydraulic stability. Water can impact machine lubrication by reducing the effectiveness by decreasing lubricant film thickness and reducing load-carrying abilities, both of which contribute to increased machine wear and the potential for machine failure.
As the global shortage of semiconductor chips continues, making small changes at the mechanical level can prevent or delay repairs or replacements of critical equipment. "Lubit-8, by Fluoramics, is a superb lubricant used globally by high-tech industries. Lubit-8 is a versatile, general-purpose lubricant that prevents rust and acts as a cleaning agent,” said Gregg Reick, Fluoramics’ President and Chief Chemical Engineer. It leaves no oily residue, is compatible with all oils and greases, and remains stable from -51°C (-60°F) to 260°C (500°F). Lubit-8 is dielectric with a breakdown voltage of 28kV. It also has a great Extreme Pressure Falex test result of 4500 lbf. Lubit-8 is available in a convenient dropper tip dispenser, plus in quarts and gallons.
Fluoramics is a leading manufacturer of thread sealants, greases, lubricants, and rust inhibitors, all of which are engineered PTFE solutions. Founded in 1967, the company is based in Winona, Minnesota, and proudly manufactures all its products in the United States. To learn more about Lubit-8 and Fluoramics’ other products, please visit the company's website at www.fluoramics.com.
