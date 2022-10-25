Submit Release
Powerball Jackpot Again Increased: Up to $700 Million

JACKSON, MISS. – Thanks to player excitement, the Powerball® group has again increased the jackpot to an estimated $700 million for the Wednesday, Oct. 26, drawing.

The estimated cash value for the drawing tomorrow is an estimated $335.7 million. This will be the 36th drawing in the current jackpot run and the first time the jackpot has reached the $700 million mark in more than a year. Additionally, this is now the 5th largest Powerball jackpot in the game’s 30-year history and the 8th largest in U.S. lottery history.

The Mega Millions®jackpot for tonight is an estimated $45 million, with an estimated cash value of $21.4 million; the jackpot for the Mississippi Match 5 drawing tonight is $95,000.

