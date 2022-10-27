Wild Sheep Foundation Midwest Chapter Partners with Wild Harvest Initiative® to Evaluate Benefits of Wild Harvested Food

Wild Sheep Foundation Midwest Chapter is partnering with Conservation Visions’ Wild Harvest Initiative® to determine the total benefits of recreational hunting.

ST. JOHN'S, NEWFOUNDLAND, CANADA, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Conservation Visions is announcing a new partnership with Wild Sheep Foundation Midwest Chapter in support of the Wild Harvest Initiative®, a scientific program designed to assess the comprehensive benefits of sustainable wild animal harvests in ways that are most meaningful to people, whether or not they hunt or fish. The program will consider the value of hunting and fishing in terms of food, livelihoods, human health, wildlife conservation and the environment. Its research will extend beyond meat and fish to explore other sustainable wild harvests of natural living resources, including berries and fruits, mushrooms, wild honey, medicinal plants, and more.

“The Wild Sheep Foundation Midwest Chapter is committed to the promotion and enhancement of increasing populations of indigenous wild sheep on the North American continent, to safeguarding against the decline of these species, and to funding programs to support the scientific management of these populations,” says Executive Director, Mike Bouton. “It is our privilege and our pleasure to do all that we can to keep sheep on the mountain. The Wild Harvest Initiative® will help us demonstrate that hunting and sustainable harvest are not just legitimate conservation management tools, but essential to food security.”

Shane Mahoney, President of Conservation Visions and founder of the Wild Harvest Initiative®, is excited to have Wild Sheep Foundation Midwest Chapter on board. “Each new Wild Harvest Initiative® Alliance Partner strengthens both our program capacity and our resolve to tell the real story of sustainable wild harvest in North America, to prove its benefits and value, not just to hunters and anglers, but to those who do not participate, and even to those who are completely opposed to traditional consumptive activities,” he says. “We know that wild harvest is tremendously important throughout the Midwestern United States and we are proud to support WSF Midwest Chapter’s mission.”

The Wild Harvest Initiative®