Gulls Fans Get Experience Upgrade with New Mobile App Powered by FanReach
FanReach, the sports industry’s leading sports platform, secures a partnership with San Diego Gulls to provide mobile fan experiences.
We have a passionate fanbase, and it was important for us to find a partner who had the enhanced capabilities we need to provide our fans access to exclusive content and unique fan experiences”BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The San Diego Gulls and leading enterprise sports marketing platform, FanReach, announced today a two-year strategic partnership that will offer Gulls fans an upgraded mobile app experience.
— Ryan Johnson
The Gulls mark the first AHL team to come on board with FanReach before its NHL counterpart and the third AHL team to sign with the FanReach family joining the San Jose Barracuda and Abbotsford Canucks. FanReach offers an enterprise-class sports platform release that promises customers best-in-class marketing tools, including dynamic and predictive audience segmentation, multi-variant messaging, and personalization backed by advanced data and analytics to understand behavior, predict and influence fans.
"The San Diego Gulls are excited to partner with FanReach," said Ryan Johnson, director of marketing for the San Diego Gulls. "We have a passionate fanbase, and it was important for us to find a partner who not only had the enhanced capabilities we need to provide our fans access to exclusive content and unique fan experiences, but our partner needed the ability to grow with us. FanReach’s next-generation technology and their commitment to customer service assured us of their ability to deliver a unique and reliable product for our fans year over year.”
The Gulls will use the company's cutting-edge technology to engage with their fans like never before. As part of this partnership, all San Diego Gulls fans will now have access to exclusive content and experiences through the app, including ticketing and more interactive opportunities for their fans. This partnership is an exciting step forward for the San Diego Gulls and hockey fans everywhere.
“The Gulls have always been at the forefront of technology. They were one of the first AHL teams to originally offer an app experience for their fans and we are excited to partner with them and move them to the next level with a completely refreshed and updated app. Our platform will allow them to deliver the best fan experience and strong results for all stakeholders in the organization.” shares Gregg Reynolds, chief revenue officer for FanReach
FanReach’s enterprise-class sports platform includes a completely integrated solution, full implementation services and a single point of contact for front-line support for leagues, teams and venues.
You can learn more about FanReach and its multi-platform solution at fanreach.io. The San Diego Gulls app will be available for Apple and Android devices and can be downloaded through your device’s app store.
ABOUT FANREACH
With a deep-seated 14+ year history in sports mobile application development and rooted in customer service, FanReach is dedicated to the success of its partners by delivering an enterprise-class mobile sports platform that brings to life the most advanced audience segmentation, business intelligence and personalization technology to acquire, engage and monetize fans.
