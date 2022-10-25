Introducing Innovative Design-Forward Knife Block and First Gift Sets From STEELPORT Knife Co.
The new STEELPORT Knife Block is for design-forward home cooks who want a non-restrictive, well made block to proudly showcase their knives.
New Products from American-Handcrafted Cutlery Company STEELPORT Kick-Off Holiday Gifting Season
The attention to detail and uncompromising craftsmanship which has gone into the wood and steel in this block is the same as we invest into every item we produce in our workshop.”PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STEELPORT Knife Co., makers of locally handcrafted American-forged carbon steel kitchen knives, launch several new offerings today, including an entirely unique design-forward Knife Block, as well as the company’s first gift sets, an Essential 3-Piece Set and a Full Family Set, just in time for the start of the holiday season.
The STEELPORT Knife Block ($450) is for design-conscious home cooks who want a non-restrictive, well made block to proudly showcase their knives.
Both highly functional and attractive, the STEELPORT Knife Block features a combination of steel construction for durability and strength, and elegant Oregon Black Walnut with carefully placed internal magnets. The easel-style block with a patent-pending curved base design creates space to fully and safely grab the handle of each knife.
“While most knife blocks out there seem like an afterthought and are farmed out overseas, this block was truly designed and built to complement our knives and reflect our aesthetic,'' says Eytan Zias, STEELPORT’s Bladesmith and Co-Founder. “The attention to detail and uncompromising craftsmanship which has gone into the wood and steel in this block is the same as we invest into every item we produce in our workshop.”
Like all STEELPORT products, the new Knife Block follows the brand’s three foundational pillars of Iconic Design, Functional Detail, and Handcrafted locally in Portland using US-sourced materials.
STEELPORT also introduces its first official gift set, the “3-Piece Essentials Set” for a special introductory price of $980 (a $120 discount). The set features the the three most used knives in the average home kitchen - the 4” Paring Knife for in-hand or small finer work on the cutting board, the 8” Chef Knife to accomplish 90% of kitchen tasks, and the serrated 10” Bread Knife ideal for cutting hard-crusted foods with delicate interiors, from loaves of bread to BBQ brisket. This set is sold in a single custom box holding all three knives, ideal for gift-giving.
With the introduction of the Knife Block, STEELPORT is also launching a “Full Family Set” at an introductory bundled price of $1,980 (a $415 discount), for those who want to take their cooking experience and kitchen aesthetic to the next level with a complete premium and locally handcrafted cutlery set.
The Full Family Set includes all five of STEELPORT’s award-winning American-forged carbon steel cutlery: 4” Paring Knife ($250), 6" Chef Knife ($350), 8” Chef Knife ($400; named “The Best US-Made Kitchen Knife” by Gear Patrol), 10” Slicing Knife ($450), and 10” Bread Knife ($450; recently praised by The New York Times), as well as the STEELPORT Knife Block ($450), and a Carbon Steel Knife Care Kit ($45).
The STEELPORT Knife Block, 3-Piece Essentials Set, and Full Family Set are now available for purchase on STEELPORT’s website, as well as at many of STEELPORT’s 60+ premium culinary retail partners across the country.
About STEELPORT Knife Co.:
STEELPORT Knife Co. is reintroducing American-forged carbon steel cutlery. Nothing in the kitchen knife world compares to a properly forged carbon steel knife. STEELPORT integrates decades of comprehensive experience to create the finest culinary tools using all US-sourced materials. STEELPORT believes in craftsmanship without compromise, and its passionate team delivers iconic design, functional detail and locally handcrafted individuality. Every STEELPORT knife is manufactured and sharpened by hand in Portland, Oregon. Shop and learn more at https://www.steelportknife.com/ and on Instagram @STEELPORTknifeco, Facebook, and YouTube.
