Brian May and David Fricke to Introduce Def Leppard's Official Anthology

'Def Leppard have a unique spirit. It's not just about survival. They have grown deeper and wiser over the years, and their canon really means something. It makes you cry. It makes you laugh. Makes you rock before you have time to think about it. Def Leppard are original, inimitable and, well, I'm gonna say immortal.' - Brian May

'I don't write about stars, I write about musicians. Some of them happen to be stars - or become stars along the way. Def Leppard hit that jackpot on a truly historic scale. But they did it - and keep doing it - as musicians: an enduring band of writers, players, and brothers.' - David Fricke Part memoir, part scrapbook, DEFINITELY: The Official Story of Def Leppard is the ultimate record of Def Leppard's legendary career. Offering fans the first-ever anthology of Def Leppard, the book is narrated by the band and illustrated with over 1,500 photographs and items of memorabilia shared from their personal archives. The band's wide-ranging account is now to be introduced by Brian May - a long-time friend and champion of the group - and renowned music journalist David Fricke. In 2019, Brian May delivered the speech for Def Leppard's induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, while David Fricke has written about the band from their earliest successes.

DEFINITELY is to be published in a limited edition of 1,500 copies worldwide, each individually numbered and hand-signed by the band.

