Top 25 CPA & Advisory Firm, Carr, Riggs & Ingram to Offer Cost Segregation Webinar for Contractors

ENTERPRISE, AL, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Top 25 nationally ranked accounting and advisory firm Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) announces their webinar, “Cost Segregation Studies: Opportunities for Contractors,” that will take place on November 16, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. (CT). This webinar features Geoffrey Cover, a CRI tax advisor specializing in cost segregation for the construction industry, and the firm’s Commercial Products Industry Line Leader, Tom Carmichael. Live webinar attendees will have the chance to interact with presenters, ask questions, etc.

“Cost Segregation Studies: Opportunities for Contractors” will take attendees through the various advantages a cost segregation study can provide for their business. Covering the essentials for contractors to understand, the benefits these studies offer business owners, and the role that contractors can play in helping their clients realize those benefits are some of the topics planned for discussion. Strengthening customer relationships is the ultimate goal, and by helping identify potential tax benefits and improving cash flow for business owner clients, contractors can do just that. Interested attendees can register for this live webinar here.

About

CRI is a CPA and advisory firm located in more than 30 markets throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. CRI’s industry specializations include construction, government, banking/financial institutions, healthcare, insurance, not-for-profit, manufacturing, and distribution. CRI offers traditional and specialized services, including audit and assurance, business consulting and support, forensic accounting, IT auditing, retirement plan auditing, SEC compliance, business valuation, tax planning, and trusts and estates work. Additionally, CRI’s portfolio companies deliver service organization control (SOC) reports, data analytics, investment banking, retirement administration services, wealth management, payroll management, and trust and estate services. CRI is a Top 25 nationally ranked accounting firm. For additional information, please visit CRIcpa.com.

https://www.cricpa.com

