Top 25 CPA & Advisory Firm, Carr, Riggs & Ingram to Offer Cost Segregation Webinar for Contractors

Cost Segregation Studies: Opportunities for Contractors Webinar

Live Webinar Event Focuses on Opportunities Available for Contractors

ENTERPRISE, AL, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Top 25 nationally ranked accounting and advisory firm Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) announces their webinar, “Cost Segregation Studies: Opportunities for Contractors,” that will take place on November 16, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. (CT). This webinar features Geoffrey Cover, a CRI tax advisor specializing in cost segregation for the construction industry, and the firm’s Commercial Products Industry Line Leader, Tom Carmichael. Live webinar attendees will have the chance to interact with presenters, ask questions, etc.

“Cost Segregation Studies: Opportunities for Contractors” will take attendees through the various advantages a cost segregation study can provide for their business. Covering the essentials for contractors to understand, the benefits these studies offer business owners, and the role that contractors can play in helping their clients realize those benefits are some of the topics planned for discussion. Strengthening customer relationships is the ultimate goal, and by helping identify potential tax benefits and improving cash flow for business owner clients, contractors can do just that. Interested attendees can register for this live webinar here.

