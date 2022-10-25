Iowa 3 Bridge Replacement to be discussed in Dumont on November 1, 2022

AMES, Iowa – Oct. 25, 2022 – The Iowa Department of Transportation will hold a virtual and in person public information meeting to discuss the proposed bridge replacement on Iowa 3 over the Hartgraves Creek overflow, 0.5 mile West of Butler County Road T-16 in Butler County.

In-person meeting:

When: November 1, 2022 between 5 and 6:30 pm

Location: Dumont Fire Station, 630 First St., in Dumont

Description: Iowa DOT and consultant staff will be present to discuss the proposed bridge replacement. No formal presentation will be made. The meeting space is accessible for persons with disabilities. However, if you require special accommodations at the meeting, please notify the contact listed below by October 27.

Virtual presentation:

When: Anytime between November 1 (around Noon) – November 14, 2022

How to Attend: Navigate to www.iowadot.gov/pim and click on “IA 3 Bridge Replacement”

Description: Experience a self-guided tour of the proposed bridge replacement and submit comments and questions at any time during the comment period. If you do not have access to the internet, or need assistance viewing the materials, please contact the DOT representative listed below.

If you would like to receive future email notifications, or submit a comment (due November 14) or question regarding this project, go to: https://bit.ly/iowadot5106

Depending on COVID conditions, in your community, the meeting may need to be moved completely online. If that happens, updates will be found online at: www.iowadot.gov/pim

For general information regarding the public meeting, contact Pete Hjelmstad, field services coordinator, Iowa DOT District 2 Office, 428 43rd St. SW, Mason City, Iowa 50401, phone 641-423-7584 or 800-477-4368, email pete.hjelmstad@iowadot.us

Visit www.iowadot.gov/pim anytime for information about scheduled public meetings and hearings, and to view and offer input on any DOT project using the “Map Search” feature. You can also sign up for a REACH account to easily submit comments, register for public meetings, or view the virtual presentation without logging into the system again.



#

Iowa DOT ensures nondiscrimination and equal employment in all programs and activities in accordance with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and other nondiscrimination statutes. If you need more information or special assistance for persons with disabilities or limited English proficiency, contact Iowa DOT Civil Rights at 515-239-1111 or by email at civil.rights@iowadot.us.