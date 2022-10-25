ViaPath Technologies Teams Up with Honest Jobs to Accelerate Second Chance Hiring

Partnership between leading corrections technology leaders will give incarcerated individuals preparing for reentry access to more than 1,000 U.S. employers

FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ViaPath Technologies, a company which facilitates connections, educational opportunities, and successful reintegration for incarcerated individuals, has formally announced a partnership with Honest Jobs, the leading national job marketplace for people affected by the criminal justice system. Individuals preparing for reentry at correctional facilities served by ViaPath will now have the ability to look for and land well-paying, in-demand jobs through Honest Jobs’ online job board.

“An important component of successful reintegration and reducing recidivism is ensuring that incarcerated individuals have the skills and opportunities to find good paying and rewarding jobs,” said Deb Alderson, CEO of ViaPath Technologies. “ViaPath is proud to be working with Honest Jobs, an industry leader in second chance hiring which has demonstrated a proven track record of success for thousands of individuals deserving of a second chance.”

Incarcerated individuals can access the Honest Jobs platform right from their secure Inspire® Tablet, which provides educational content, job training classes and helps maintain contact with their loved ones. Since October 2021, incarcerated users in correctional facilities across the country have completed more than 3 million hours of online course work on the Inspire® tablet.

Honest Jobs offers job applicants a free, easy-to-use online job board of companies across the United States that they have certified as committed to fair chance hiring. In addition to help with job placement and resume writing, Honest Jobs also offers a national “Digital Resource Center” for formerly incarcerated individuals to help them with other critical post-release needs, including transportation, housing and more.

“There is a growing movement throughout the country to remove the barriers and stigma that are often associated with people who have a criminal record,” said Honest Jobs CEO Harley Blakeman. “Through our partnership with ViaPath Technologies, we will now be able to connect more incarcerated and formerly incarcerated individuals with employers who are opening their doors to them.”

It is estimated that 77 million Americans, or 1 in 3 adults, have a criminal record, and more than 600,000 individuals are released from federal and state prisons annually.

ViaPath currently offers access to the Honest Jobs platform in 150 facilities, and projects to expand access to 158 additional facilities served by ViaPath by the end of 2022.

About ViaPath Technologies:

ViaPath provides advanced communications, technology and management solutions that facilitate meaningful connections, provide educational opportunities, and enable successful reintegration for both current and formerly incarcerated individuals. ViaPath is headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia, with an employee presence throughout North America. To learn more, please visit viapath.com.

About Honest Jobs:

Honest Jobs is the leading national job marketplace for people affected by the criminal justice system. Since launching in 2019, we have attracted over 1,000 companies by providing technology that makes it easy to offer fair-chance employment while helping to mitigate the risk of negligent hiring at scale. We also pride ourselves on the fact that the majority of our employees at Honest Jobs have felony convictions. To learn more, please visit honestjobs.co.