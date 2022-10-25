PSC Hears from JEA and CHELCO about Prepaid Meter Programs



TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) heard presentations today on prepaid electricity options for customers. Representatives from two Florida utility companies said the prepaid option is giving customers the ability to manage daily energy consumption and utility bill payments, while removing some upfront costs and other fees.

"Voluntary prepaid electric programs are an option that could be beneficial to many different consumers," said PSC Commissioner Gary Clark. "A key advantage of prepaid electricity metering is that it permits customers to track real-time use and save energy costs, which also helps control budgets." Jamie Wimberly, Senior Vice President, E Source, discussed his firm's consumer survey research into attitudes towards utility service, noting that customers who choose "prepay energy" as a voluntary option are highly satisfied because their needs are more aligned with their lifestyles and family budgets. He also noted that prepay energy can be a much preferred alternative to high security deposits and cumbersome payment arrangements. Sheila Pressley, Chief Customer Officer, JEA, and Emily Cowan, VP of Member Services and External Affairs, from Choctawhatchee Electric Cooperative (Chelco), discussed their utility's prepaid programs briefly outlined below: JEA's MyWay Prepaid Program MyWay is a prepaid account offered to JEA customers. A prepaid account allows customers to buy a dollar amount of utility service, and in turn, JEA will deduct their usage from that balance. A customer's usage is metered and their account is debited the amount owed. MyWay customers are not required to pay a security deposit and are not assessed late fees. To participate in MyWay, all customers are required to accept the Terms and Conditions. Customers who require utility services for medical equipment at their service address are not eligible to participate in MyWay. Chelco—Choctawhatchee Electric Cooperative's—Prepay Electric Service Prepay customers pay a $15 account set up fee, a $5 membership fee, and a minimum of $50 in energy. No security deposits or late fees are assessed. Existing members with a traditional account may convert to prepay billing at any time. Any deposits on a customer's existing account will be credited toward account balances or to the prepay account. Should a customer decide prepay billing doesn't work, it's simple and easy for them to return to a traditional account after six months following a credit check. An appropriate deposit may be required.