Kent Imaging Appoints Glyn Jones, MD as Chief Medical Officer of Reconstructive Surgery

Glyn Jones, MD, FACS

Experienced health executive and renowned reconstructive surgeon brings proven expertise and guidance on the use of near-infrared imaging technology.

CALGARY, AB, CANADA, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kent Imaging is pleased to announce the appointment of Glyn Jones, MD, FACS as Chief Medical Officer of Reconstructive Surgery.

Dr. Jones is dedicated to excellence in reconstructive and cosmetic surgery as a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons & American Association of Plastic Surgeons. Dr. Jones was a full-time faculty member and an Associate Professor of Plastic Surgery at Emory University for fifteen years, serving as the Department of Plastic Surgery Interim Chair, and was a recipient of the ‘Teacher of the Year’ award. He was then a Professor at the University of Illinois College of Medicine at Peoria (UICOMP) for 15 years while concurrently running a private practice. His primary focus as a surgeon has been on breast reconstruction for cancer, cosmetic surgery, and the management of complex wounds.

In addition to lecturing extensively about breast reconstruction and plastic surgery, Dr. Jones has authored and edited numerous book chapters on these topics. He is the author/editor of the recently published 'Bostwick’s Plastic & Reconstructive Breast Surgery', 3rd Edition, which is recognized as the definitive breast surgery reference for surgeons around the world. He also co-authored 'Reconstructive Surgery: Anatomy, Techniques and Clinical Application', with Michael Zenn.

As a pioneer in the clinical application of tissue assessment with SPY fluorescence imaging technology, Dr. Jones now brings his vast clinical and scientific experience to the Kent team to advance surgical imaging and patient care.

“I am honored to serve as Chief Medical Officer for Kent Imaging. Snapshot’s hand-held technology has exciting potential for widespread use in reconstructive procedures and to significantly impact patient care,” says Dr. Jones. He adds, “The device adds a defined endpoint that we as surgeons can understand and act on. Using the StO2 readings as a surrogate for blood flow into the tissue, Snapshot helps physicians to more accurately assess the viability of mastectomy skin flap intraoperatively without the use of dyes or injectables."

“Dr. Jones is an internationally recognized plastic surgeon with a unique combination of clinical, business, and research experience. He is an authority on the commercialization and clinical application of surgical imaging technology. His insight and passion for reducing complications in all patients is an incredible asset to our team,” says Pierre Lemire, CEO of Kent Imaging. “We are excited to have him join Kent Imaging to help optimize the use of SnapshotNIR in the surgical arena.”

An early adopter and supporter of SnapshotNIR, Dr. Jones has been using the near-infrared spectroscopy imaging device for 5 years. In his new role, Dr. Jones is providing medical and clinical leadership to Kent Imaging to help direct its reconstructive surgical portfolio.

About Kent Imaging

Kent Imaging, located in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, is a leading innovator in near-infrared tissue oxygenation imaging, which develops, manufactures, and markets medical technology that supports real-time decision-making in wound care, vascular and surgical subspecialties. Kent holds multiple patents in oxygen imaging technology and continues to provide innovative and advanced diagnostic imaging solutions to aid healthcare systems nationally and internationally. SnapshotNIR is supported by clinical evidence showing how it can help improve decision-making in wound care and speed time to healing. Since receiving FDA and Health Canada clearance in 2017, the technology has been featured in several published articles and peer-reviewed posters. Applying the knowledge gained from clinical trials to patient care promotes consistency of treatment and optimal outcomes. For more information visit www.kentimaging.com