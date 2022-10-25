Submit Release
Nebraska State Probation Officer Swearing In Ceremony

Fifty-nine Nebraska State Probation officers were sworn in by Supreme Court Justice William B. Cassel on October 18, 2022, in the State Capitol Rotunda in front of distinguished guests, family, and friends.

Deb Minardi, Probation Administrator, addressed the new officers, their families, and fellow Probation employees noting “Every relationship you form, every decision you will make, extra step you take, has the potential to profoundly affect the lives of others. As Probation Officers, you will inspire hope, empower individuals, and strengthen communities.  You will provide critical information to the court concerning the risk an individual may pose to public safety. You will assess for the court what programs or services may prevent an individual from committing further criminal or delinquent acts.  The court will entrust in you the responsibility to supervise, coach, assist, and ensure accountability for those adults and juveniles under court order and your guidance.”

On any given day in Nebraska, there are over 13,000 adults and over 2,000 juveniles who are under probation supervision. Each success can be defined as one less crime, one less victim, one step closer to a safer community.

During the ceremony, Minardi also recognized the officers that were sworn in virtually in 2020 and 2021. Justices Stephanie Stacy, Jeffrey Funke, John Freudenberg, and State Court Administrator Corey Steel also participated in the event. 

