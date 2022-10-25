Justice & Behavioral Health Conference 2022: A Shared Vision with Problem-Solving Courts

Approximately 950 probation, community corrections, behavioral health, and problem-solving court professionals came together September 28-30th in LaVista for the 2022 Justice and Behavioral Health Conference: A Shared Vision with Problem-Solving Courts. This was the second statewide event of its kind, presented in partnership with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Division of Behavioral Health, Mid-America Addiction Technology Transfer Center, and the National Association of Drug Court Professionals.

The conference featured 50 local and national experts, providing four keynote presentations and 37 unique breakout sessions. Topics included suicide prevention; mental health and substance use; supervision strategies; self-care and resiliency; diversity, equity, and inclusion; and problem-solving courts. A focus was made on providing unique insights, evidence-informed strategies, timely information on new and emerging issues, and relevant content for improving outcomes for justice-involved individuals.

Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson opened the conference with comments regarding the "It's a Matter of Life or Meth" campaign, the opioid settlement committee, and coalition-related efforts. Dr. Douglas Marlowe, senior scientific consultant for the National Association of Drug Court Professionals, spoke about the lessons learned from Drug Courts and how they can be applied to the greater justice system. Dr. Kevin McCauley, founder of the Institute for Addiction Study, discussed the intersection of stress, trauma, and addiction. Author and comedian Jess Pettitt, provided guidance and insight into having conversations that matter. The conference was closed by David Sheff, author of “Beautiful Boy” and advocate on the US Drug Crisis, Prevention, and Treatment of Addiction, who shared his family’s experience in a talk regarding how every story of addiction is the story of a family.

“In the Nebraska Justice and Behavioral Health systems, we share a collective goal of promoting constructive change through rehabilitation, collaboration, and partnership to enhance safe communities,” noted Supreme Court Justice Jeffrey Funke. “Research has shown that mental health and substance use disorders affect people from all walks of life, with or without justice involvement. Many people recover with the services and support of behavioral health providers.”

The Nebraska Judicial Branch, system partners, and our network of Registered Service Providers are critical in ensuring that every individual we serve receives the support, skills, and opportunity for recovery to live productively with dignity and respect. For this reason, the Administrative Office of the Courts and Probation remains committed to enhancing and strengthening the Nebraska State Probation’s case management approach to mental health and substance use disorders and the impact supervision and services can have toward successful outcomes.