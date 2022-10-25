Maryland State Police Investigating Multi-Vehicle Fatal Crash In Howard County

October 25, 2022

(WATERLOO, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal multi-vehicle crash that occurred early this morning in Howard County.

Shortly after 1:30 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Waterloo Barrack responded to southbound Interstate 95 north of Maryland Route 100 for a report of a multi-vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a 2016 Porsche Cayenne rear ended a 2008 Mazda CX-9, which caused both vehicles to lose control.

A passenger sitting in the rear of the Mazda, identified as Alcira Garcia De Dubon, 50, of Baltimore, was ejected from the vehicle. She was declared deceased at the scene. The driver and three other passengers in the Mazda were not injured.

The driver of the Porsche, identified as Morgan Charles Kelly II, 46, of Columbia, Maryland, exited his vehicle after the initial crash and was standing by the right shoulder guardrail. According to a preliminary investigation, Kelly attempted to cross I-95 and walked directly into the path of a 2019 Honda Odyssey. He was transported by ambulance to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center for treatment of his injuries.

I-95 South was closed for approximately five hours following the crash. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with the lane closures. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is investigating this incident.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

###

