$230 Million in Real Estate to Auction Live at Sotheby’s New York at Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions December Sale

Luxury auction firm to auction marquee luxury properties with bidding closing live at Sotheby's New York headquarters

We’re excited to again close the bidding live at Sotheby’s New York, providing buyers, sellers and agents the chance to be among some of the first properties to sell live at the famed auction house.” — Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions President Chad Roffers

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the monumental success of their September Global Sale that matched multi-million-dollar properties to high-net-worth buyers worldwide, Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions, the world’s largest auction firm for luxury real estate, announces more than 25 upcoming properties, listed for over $230 million, in their December Global Sale. The firm will announce the lineup beginning 26 October, and bidding will open 1 December and culminate on 14 December.

As the firm’s most highly anticipated and largest sale of the year, properties hand-picked for inclusion benefit from expanded international reach and positioning alongside the finest art and luxury goods in the world via the firm’s partnership with Sotheby’s auction house. Properties will be simultaneously showcased with similar marquee offerings on sothebys.com and casothebys.com, with additional preview events in London, Dubai, and Hong Kong.

“As our last Global Sale of 2022, we’re excited to once again close the bidding live at Sotheby’s New York, providing buyers, sellers and agents the chance to be among some of the first properties to sell live at the famed auction house,” stated Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions President Chad Roffers.

The firm will announce the lineup beginning 26 October, and bidding will open 1 December and culminate on 14 December. Bidding will culminate live at Sotheby’s New York.

Other Upcoming Properties Include:

• 8.4 Acre Hilltop Estate | Matera, Italy

Bid 3–8 November

Currently Listed for €1.4M. Pre-Sale Estimate: €750K-€1.25M.

In cooperation with Gemma Bruce of The Viewing Real Estate Limited

• 7526 Spring Drive | Boulder, CO

Bid 3–8 November

Currently Listed for $5.95M. No Reserve.

In cooperation with Stephanie L Iannone of Compass Colorado

• Scimitar Ridge Ranch | North of Seattle, WA

Bid 4–10 November

Listed for $5.5M. No Reserve.

In cooperation with Jen Cameron and James Campbell of The Agency Seattle

• 1145 Cypress Cove Road | Texas Hill Country

Bid 10–15 November

Listed for $1.4M. No Reserve.

In cooperation with Joy Flamer of All City Real Estate

• 5514 Russett Drive | Tanglewood, Houston, TX

Bid 9–15 November

Listed for $4.5M. No Reserve.

In cooperation with Brian Spack of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty

• 811 Hawks Nest Court | Greater Atlanta, GA

Bid 15–16 November

Listed for $8M. No Reserve.

In cooperation with Joseph Fox of The Mountain Life Team, Keller Williams Realty Partners

• Pali Kai | Kona Coast, Big Island, HI

Bid 10–17 November

Listed for $65M. No Reserve.

In cooperation with Carrie Nicholson and Kenneth Springer of Hawaii Life Real Estate Brokers

• 14531 East Sierra Alegre Court | Near Scottsdale, AZ

Bid 11–17 November

Listed for $3.599M. No Reserve.

In cooperation with Evan Twombly of Launch Real Estate

• 160 Down Ridge Road | Cashiers-Highlands, NC

Bid 15–21 November

Listed for $14.5M. No Reserve.

In cooperation with Beth Townsend of McKee Properties

• 25067 South 197th Way | Near Phoenix, AZ

Bid 1–7 December

Listed for $1.65M. No Reserve.

In cooperation with Jennifer Schumacher of Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty

In addition to bidding closing live at Sotheby’s New York, buyers may also bid digitally via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, casothebys.com, which allows the ability to participate in real-time from anywhere in the world.

As part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing of each property will result in a new home built for a family in need.

See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

About Sotheby's Concierge Auctions

Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. In November 2021, the firm was acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, holding a joint 80 percent ownership stake. Now Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions, the firm continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. Since Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ inception in 2008, it has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 33 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit casothebys.com.