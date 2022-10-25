Submit Release
Clean Eatz Kitchen Announces Partnership with the Santa Cruz Warriors

SANTA CRUZ, CA, USA, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clean Eatz Kitchen is excited to announce their new sponsorship with multiple franchises of the NBA G League. A total of 17 NBA G League franchises have entered a sponsorship agreement with Clean Eatz Kitchen to provide their personnel with healthy meals throughout the upcoming G League Season.

“We’re very excited about this new relationship with the Santa Cruz Warriors, its our first sponsorship at the professional sports level and we’re excited Santa Cruz recognizes the value that Clean Eatz Kitchen can bring to the organization” says CEO, Jason Nista.

Clean Eatz Kitchen will be providing the Warriors with healthy meals and snacks throughout the season to help the teams supplement their nutrition for players and staff. “Blending my past experience as a Sports Dietitian within the NBA G-League and my current position as a consulting Sports Dietitian for Clean Eatz, gave me the perfect opportunity to help lead a collaboration aimed at complimenting the performance nutrition resources available to these athletes” adds Clean Eatz Kitchen Dietitian, Crystal Zabka-Belsy.

“We’re excited to partner with Clean Eatz Kitchen this season to provide our team and coaches with healthy meals that optimize performance on the court,” said Santa Cruz Warriors Head Performance Coach Andre Mattson. “They provide our athletes with the energy and nutrients they need to progress in their training and perform.”

About Santa Cruz Warriors
The Santa Cruz Warriors are the official NBA G League affiliate of the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors are based in Santa Cruz, CA and play all home games at Kaiser Permanente Arena. The Santa Cruz Warriors were named G League Franchise of the Year in 2017-18, 2020-21, and 2021-22 and are 2015 NBA G League Champions.

About Clean Eatz Kitchen
Clean Eatz Kitchen (www.cleaneatzkitchen.com), headquartered in Wilmington, NC, is a market-leader in ready-to-eat meal plans sold DTC and through traditional brick-and-mortar Clean Eatz locations. Clean Eatz meals focus on a healthy balance of fats, carbs and protein at a price point everyone can afford.

support@cleaneatzkitchen.com
www.CleanEatzKitchen.com
910-236-9196

Chelsea Schneiders
CE Kitchen Inc
email us here
