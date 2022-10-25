Dr. Chuck Xu Appointed to Michelman Board of Directors

Michelman looks forward to Chuck’s strategic growth leadership contributions based on his deep general management and M&A experiences.

I am very excited to have Chuck join the Michelman Board. His extensive experience in global business markets and in specialty chemicals in particular will be a valuable asset to the Michelman Board. ” — Mr. Steve Shifman

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michelman is excited to announce the appointment of Dr. Chuck Xu to its Board of Directors. Chuck is Vice President and General Manager, Strategy and M&A, Electronics and Industrial Segment, DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Michelman looks forward to Chuck’s strategic growth leadership contributions based on his deep general management and M&A experiences. His broad commercial and technical acumen, in both industrial and consumer markets, cuts across the advanced printing, automotive, aerospace, electronics, advanced materials, biomaterials, medical, and consumer industries. Chuck has acquired valuable corporate experience in roles of rapidly escalating responsibility while working at DuPont in multiple business units as well as at Honeywell and at Telephotonics Inc., an integrated fiberoptics startup. His fluency in Mandarin and expertise on Chinese business culture will help fuel Michelman’s growth in China.

Chuck’s stellar educational background includes a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from Peking University, a Ph.D. in Chemistry from the University of Southern California, and an MBA from Columbia University.

Steve Shifman, Executive Chairman of the Board at Michelman, stated, “I am very excited to have Chuck join the Michelman Board. His extensive experience in global business markets, and in specialty chemicals in particular, will be a valuable asset to the Michelman Board. Chuck will be a tremendous cultural fit with the rest of the Board and our Executive Team.”

Chuck is happy to be joining the Board and has said, “I am honored and excited to join the Michelman Board. I look forward to working with a very experienced and diverse Board as well as the Executive Team to drive Michelman’s substantial growth trajectory.”

Michelman is delighted to have Chuck on the Board and anticipates leveraging his extensive expertise while guiding the company’s growth across its digital printing, flexible packaging, fibers & composites, architectural, wood, and metal coatings, and advanced agricultural coatings businesses.

Chuck will begin his term on the Michelman Board of Directors in Q4 of 2022.

About Michelman

Michelman is a global developer and manufacturer of environmentally friendly advanced materials for industry, offering solutions for the coatings, printing & packaging, and fibers & composites markets. The company’s surface additives and polymeric binders are used by leading manufacturers around the world to enhance performance attributes and add value in applications including wood and floor care products, metal and industrial coatings, paints, varnishes, inks, fibers, and composites. Michelman is well known as an innovator in the development of barrier and functional coatings, and digital printing press primers that are used in the production of consumer and industrial packaging and paper products, labels, and commercially printed materials. Michelman serves its customers with production facilities in North America, Europe and Asia, product development and technical service centers in several major global markets, and a worldwide team of highly trained business development personnel.

