BTP Automation Launches New Sustainability Feature For Hotel Sourcing
BTP Automation, an industry leader in SaaS, real-time data-driven Intelligent Hotel Sourcing, has launched the BTP Green Care Index.LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The BTP Green Care Index is a first-of-its-kind, automated technology to address sustainability in the hotel sourcing process. BTP Automation has partnered with industry leader Thrust Carbon to power the platform.
This partnership incorporates BTP's proprietary hotel sourcing platform, which delivers pre-trip, real-time, actionable data through their Intelligent Hotel Sourcing technology with real-time Thrust Carbon key hotel sustainability data and reporting.
"One of the key barriers to more sustainable travel is data to answer the question: where do I stay to lower my footprint? With this extremely exciting partnership, BTP Automation is able to utilize Thrust Carbon's intelligence solutions to put that answer in the hands of millions of travelers.” said Kit Brennan, Founder and Director of Thrust Carbon. “In turn, we think this will further create impetus for hotels to lower their footprint to ensure they score higher on BTP Automation's system, creating a flywheel of sustainability."
“The BTP Green Care Index marks a significant step towards making key sustainability requirements visible to our customers during the hotel sourcing process.”, said Bruce Yoxsimer, CEO of BTP Automation. “With this new feature, a company’s global hotel carbon emissions are upfront in the negotiation decision, which is a first for our industry. We are thrilled to partner with the leader in this space, Thrust Carbon, to bring this innovation to the market. ”
Business Travel Performance (BTP) Automation, Inc. has developed the corporate travel industry's first and only adaptive business travel management system. BTP provides continuous data-driven refinement of the negotiated hotel program that considers actual travel patterns and changing market conditions. It can automatically and dynamically renegotiate program terms and conditions throughout the hotel program life cycle. The entire system can be used in a fully automated mode, eliminating the need for manual RFP generation and delivery.
Thrust Carbon has a vision of a world where our actions don't have to cost the earth. As a leading carbon intelligence platform in travel, they report, reduce, and remove emissions. Their IATA & BTN award-winning products are easy to integrate and deliver market-leading accuracy and total transparency, ultimately driving the industry towards net zero.
Annette Cumming
BTP Automation
annette@btpautomation.com