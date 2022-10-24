Senate Bill 1353 Printer's Number 1998
PENNSYLVANIA, October 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 1998
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1353
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY HAYWOOD, COMITTA, COSTA, GORDNER, BREWSTER,
FONTANA, SCHWANK, TARTAGLIONE AND MUTH, OCTOBER 24, 2022
REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,
OCTOBER 24, 2022
AN ACT
Amending the act of December 21, 1989 (P.L.672, No.87), entitled
"An act providing for the regulation of health club
contracts; and providing for further duties of the Bureau of
Consumer Protection, the Attorney General and district
attorneys," further providing for employee available to
administer CPR and providing for automated external
defibrillator.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 14(c.1)(1)(ii) and (2)(iii) of the act of
December 21, 1989 (P.L.672, No.87), known as the Health Club
Act, are amended to read:
Section 14. Employee available to administer CPR.
* * *
(c.1) Exception.--A health club that offers services during
nonstaffed hours shall not be subject to the requirements of
subsections (a) and (c) if the health club complies with all of
the following:
(1) Every health club offering health club services
during nonstaffed hours prior to the effective date of this
