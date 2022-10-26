The Prestigious Times Business Awards 2022 presented to 4i Apps for “Excellence in Consulting IT Services” category
Mr. Saravanan Murugesan, MD, and CEO of 4i Apps received the Times Business Award 2022 for the category “Excellence in Consulting and IT services”.
One moment of glory made possible by many hours of toil and commitment. Hearty congratulations to Mr. Saravanan Murugesan and the management team for leading from the front.”CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. Saravanan Murugesan, Managing Director, and CEO of 4i Apps Solutions Private Limited, received the Times Business Award 2022 for the category “Excellence in Consulting and IT services”.
— Mr. Ravisankar P, Chief Operating Officer – 4i Apps.
Times Business Awards is a prestigious award series conducted by Times Group company every year. The strategy behind this event is to inspire the young entrepreneurs simultaneously perceiving the well-established organizations and their achievements. The red carpet was rolled out for the business icons across varied fields including retail, real estate, corporate, IT & allied industry etc.
The 8th edition of Times Business Awards 2022 was held on 27th September 2022 in ITC Grand Chola, Chennai featuring Business leaders from a spectrum of categories and top celebrities.
Mr. Radhakrishnan, Principal Secretary of Co-operation, Food and Consumer Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, presented the trophy to Mr. Saravanan Murugesan, Managing Director and Mr. Srinivasan M, Chief Operating Officer, accompanied by the management team. This is an exceptionally proud win for 4i Apps to receive the award in the presence of other dignitaries.
Mr. Saravanan Murugesan is the founding member of 4i Apps Solutions Private Limited. He is the Managing Director and CEO. He has a qualification in Mechanical Engineering and is an alumnus of the prestigious Thiagarajar College of Engineering - Madurai, India.
He has remained at the helm of affairs from inception in 2008 till date spanning 14+ odd years, successfully and holistically steering the enterprise in all facets of business. The fact that company has consistently progressed and grown on all key aspects/attributes of business being revenue, employee count, geographies, clients, and brand stands a testimony to his effective, efficient, and demonstrated leadership. Two decades of Professional Experience encompassing in-depth Domain and Oracle Consulting experience in Supply Chain and Manufacturing vertical coupled with excellent people engagement skills across groups has bestowed him with capabilities to build and lead a successful enterprise.
4i Apps is the fastest growing Oracle Cloud partner, having enabled 1000+ organizations on Oracle Cloud. With operations spanning over 14 years, 4i Apps has established as the preferred Oracle partner for many public and private sector organizations. 4i has over 500 very capable and competent Oracle consultants and have successfully implemented and delivered solutions across geographies. Our global connect is strengthened with regional offices in UAE, Oman, Qatar, USA, UK, Canada, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, and with a best-in-class development centre based in India, being our headquarters.
Our major services are Oracle Cloud, Fusion, EBS applications, Primavera and PSRM implementations. We have wide range of clients covering industries like real estate/construction, manufacturing, financial, healthcare, technology, energy/utilities, education, and transportation.
Everest Group has recognized 4i Apps as an Aspirant in Oracle Cloud Applications (OCA) Services, PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022 – Global.
4i Apps has also achieved SAAS Oracle Cloud Service Expertise for the Middle East region in Oracle Partner Network (OPN) Program.
Premkumar R
4i Apps Solutions Private Limited
+91 87544 01177
premkumar.r@4iapps.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other