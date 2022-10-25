Gadot Launches Pure Magnesium Bisglycinate Offering Formulators A Variety of Finished Product Options
As consumers seek more nutritional support for mental health and well-being, magnesium bisglycinate is engineered to deliver these and other benefits.
One-third of consumers link magnesium to supporting restful sleep and the sleep category is expected to continue to grow at a rapid rate”HAIFA BAY, ISRAEL, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adding to its robust portfolio of mineral ingredients for dietary supplements, Israel-based Gadot Biochemical Industries has launched pure magnesium bisglycinate, which has higher bioavailability than magnesium carbonate, and sulfate, according to Gadot chief executive officer, Ohad Cohen.
— Ohad Cohen
Magnesium bisglycinate from Gadot is sourced from the Dead Sea, thus offering the most superior minerals found anywhere on earth. It is non-GMO Project Verified, vegan, gluten-free, and Halal and Kosher certified.
Gadot’s magnesium bisglycinate is 100% fully reacted, chelated, and non-buffered. And, according to Cohen, it has three distinctions among other magnesium ingredients in the market. It does not create a laxative effect and is gentle on the stomach. It is soluble, providing excellent formulation versatility. And it has the least metallic taste and is easily flavor masked.
Cohen suggested that formulators may combine magnesium bisglycinate with vitamin B6 to enhance transport in cells, or with taurine to increase absorption.
Magnesium is a hero mineral in that it has a high number of studies showing its benefits for brain, nervous system health, muscle health, cardiovascular/heart health and for relaxation and stress relief. It is a choice supplement in sports nutrition as taken before a workout or competition, it helps prevent muscle cramps, extending performance. Taken prior to sleep, it helps calm and relax.
According to research from FMCG Gurus, consumers associate magnesium with cognitive, heart and immune function. “A powerful market opportunity for supplement brands is the use of magnesium for sleep and relaxation,” Cohen commented. “One-third of consumers link magnesium to supporting restful sleep and the sleep category is expected to continue to grow at a rapid rate.”
The latest magnesium offering from Gadot is especially valuable for people of all ages who are seeking mental and overall well-being. According to recent research from Mintel, consumers are looking for holistic wellness solutions that address both mind and body, and magnesium benefits both.
“Consumers are beginning to integrate aspects such as sleep with overall health and wellness improvement, including their mental health,” Cohen emphasized. “And the number of food and drink-related patents featuring cognitive and mental health benefits is increasing.”
With broad experience in developing innovative products tailored to the unique applications of each customer, Israel-based Gadot Biochemical Industries, has become a foremost GMP manufacturer of ingredients for the nutraceutical, industrial, food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. The company has earned a worldwide reputation for producing high quality bioavailable products.
Gadot is approaching its 60th anniversary delivering high bioavailable products including tailor-made solutions and soluble minerals. Over 95% of Gadot’s production is exported worldwide. For more information, contact eva@gadotbio.com or visit www.gadotbio.com.
