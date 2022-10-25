MetaStudio is selected for StartUp Competition at AIBC Malta Summit, 15–19 November 2022
Meta Studio, the first DAO metaverse platform for content creators, has been selected to join AIBC Summit's StartUp CompetitionZUG, SWITZERLAND, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MetaStudio is selected for StartUp Competition at AIBC Summit in Malta. The first DAO metaverse platform for content creators is going to be present with a special StartUp booth to the event, November 15 to 19, 2022 and hopes to be selected for the final stage pitch competition and win.
The Swiss company is enthused to introduce their project to the ,, Blockchain Island” , the place that actually started the AIBC Summits. Malta has always strived to be amongst the first to innovate when it comes to emerging technology, being amongst the first states to regulate cryptocurrencies and DLT.
The upcoming summit will host new technology innovations and research brought along by some of the biggest players within the blockchain, crypto and fintech sphere. The DAO for content creators will participate in the AIBC Pitch among other innovative emerging entrepreneurs in the tech sector, representing MetaStudio on the expo floor and networking events.
You can meet MetaStudio and discuss investing, partnerships and everything else at their stand from AIBC Malta. This motivated team is preparing to achieve their next important milestone, the launching of their private sale before the end of 2022, their MVP before the middle of 2023 and the exchange listing at the same time, with one of top10 global CEX.
MetaStudio the first startup dedicated to solving 3 most important issues or market needs for the content creators today:
Unfair rules and abuses by the “Big tech” platforms;
Huge commissions paid (20% to 50%) with zero transparency on spendings;
Lack of Privacy and Time Waste due to Old UX;
by using a full DAO platform, deciding on rules and spendings, with direct wallet signup in 10 seconds and no other request to start selling or buying. MetaStudio is built in cooperation with Polygon Studios, but will also be available on BNB Smart Chain (former Binance Smart Chain) and other Enthereum-based Layer-2 blockchains.
