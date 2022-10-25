Vertexcom Participates in CharIN ASIA Virtual Conference, Presents Keynote on Its HomePlug® GreenPHY PLC Chip
Vertexcom GreenPHY chip and line drives have passed the test with existing solutions in all markets(EVCC, SECC).”HSINCHU, TAIWAN, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CharIN ASIA virtual conference takes place online on October 24th. The keynote speeches of the conference cover important topics, industry trends, challenges, and opportunities for the electric vehicle industry, such as Megawatt Charging System (MCS), and Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G). Vertexcom Technologies is invited to speak on its HomePlug® GreenPHY PLC chip.
Benjamin OU, the assistant vice president of Vertexcom states that Vertexcom GreenPHY chip and line drives have passed the test with existing solutions in all markets(EVCC, SECC). The EVCC (Electric Vehicle Communication Controller) chip solution has passed the automotive standard AEC-Q100 Grade 2 quality test, and the SECC (Supply Equipment Communication Controller) chip solution has passed the industrial level test. It has been tested and verified in the field by ODM/OEM manufacturers in Europe, Asia, and the United States, and has been shipped to customers in Europe and Asia. It has the advantages of stable interoperability and high reliability of software and hardware.
Vertexcom GreenPHY sniffer can overhead and decrypt all PLC (L2) traffic for system verification, monitoring, and debugging. It can also monitor the IEC61851 CP signal. Wireshark tool is ready for ISO15118 message interpolation and system status monitoring. The Greenphy sniffer can help customers develop products and effectively shorten the product design-in cycle.
CharIN ASIA members come together to learn about the latest developments in e-mobility and charging stations across industries and countries. The conference is followed by a 3-day CharIN Testival, where smart charging companies and their technical experts work together to conduct conformance and interoperability tests for electric vehicles and charging infrastructures.
About Vertexcom Technologies
Vertexcom Technologies develops communication chips and networking software designs for long range, large scale, auto networks of IoT and smart grids. It provides low-cost Wi-SUN, Homeplug AV & GreenPHY, HPLC, G3-PLC, and integrated dual-mode communication solutions.
www.vertexcom.com
About CharIN
CharIN is a non-profit organization open to any company worldwide being involved in the business around e-mobility. CharIN is the leading global association with over 290 members dedicated to promoting interoperability based on the Combined Charging System (CCS) as the global standard for charging vehicles of all kinds.
