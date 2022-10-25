MIND 24-7 Announces New Chief Operating Officer

Emerging leader in walk-in urgent mental health services announces the addition of Merritt McKenzie to their executive team.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MIND 24-7, headquartered in Scottsdale, is excited to announce the hiring of new President and Chief Operating Officer, Merritt McKenzie. Prior to joining MIND 24-7, McKenzie served as Chief Operating Officer at Phoenix Physical Therapy. He has also held leadership positions with home health and hospice care company Aveanna Healthcare and also ATI Physical Therapy.

“I can’t tell you how excited we are to have Merritt on our team,” said Jeff Spight, CEO and co-founder of MIND 24-7. “As we have collaborated on the future vision for the company, his experience in leading companies through transformations has been invaluable and his operations and market expertise will help us as MIND 24-7 continues to expand across the country.”

McKenzie will spearhead a nationwide market expansion, optimizing financial, operational, and clinical results while driving rapid growth into new markets. His extensive background and expertise will support MIND 24-7’s healthcare operations, and general management. He will work alongside Spight in developing the short- and long-term vision of the company in its mission to provide walk-in 24-hour behavioral health services and accessible acute psychiatric care.

“I am honored to join MIND 24-7,” said McKenzie. “Immediate access to behavioral healthcare is critical to keep communities healthy and I am proud to be a part of a company that is committed to making mental healthcare more accessible and equitable.”

All MIND 24-7 facilities are open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and do not require appointments - addressing the dire need in communities across the US for immediate access to mental health care. For those that walk in the door, MIND 24-7 offers three levels of appropriate care:

- PSYCH EXPRESS (urgent mental health intervention) prevents unnecessary emergency room visits by allowing patients to walk in and see a licensed mental health clinician immediately. On average, an appointment lasts around an hour from start to finish.

- PSYCH CRISIS (mental health crisis stabilization) reduces the need for suboptimal inpatient health admissions by serving those patients in real crisis. Patients are cared for by a skilled multi-disciplinary team that will assess, stabilize, and treat them until they are ready to be discharged or transitioned to an appropriately selected longer-term intense treatment program.

- PSYCH PROGRESSIONS (transitional mental health care) reduces readmissions by dually focusing on the interim mental health needs before a specialized care setting placement, as well as addressing the social determinants of health that have exacerbated the mental health crisis. Psych Progressions provides the needed immediate care until our social workers can refer patients into our ecosystem of community and mental health partners.

ABOUT MIND 24-7

MIND 24-7 is fundamentally changing the landscape of accessible behavioral health by offering walk-in urgent mental health and substance abuse services such as Psych Express Care, Psych Crisis Care, and Psych Progressions. MIND 24-7 fills the gap for those seeking help by being available right when they need it – 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Using innovations in value-based care models to improve and expand access to care, MIND 24-7 not only enhances quality patient care, but reduces pressure on the system, reducing costly emergency room visits, in-patient treatment, and readmissions for crisis care. To learn more, go to www.MIND24-7.com.