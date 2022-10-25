14th Annual Diversity Job Fair at the Amway Center November 18th Welcomes 125 Employers, 6,500 Jobs
If you are looking for a job or ready to upgrade, Orlando companies need talent and that gives job seekers the upper hand in salary negotiation, job titles and career paths”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OrlandoJobs.com will host the 14th annual Florida Blue, Florida Classic Diversity Job Fair at the Amway Center on November 18th, 2022, from 11 AM-3 PM. Over 125 employers and an estimated 6,500 + jobs will greet job seekers with outstanding career opportunities. In addition, this event will also feature free career education expert seminars, free professional headshots, and local community career resource partners. There is no cost to all job seekers.
— Roger Lear, President OrlandoJobs.com
“This year, employers from a record number of sectors will be at this job fair, including companies like Blue Origins, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Universal Orlando, The Hartford, TECO, CHEP, and so many others,” states Roger Lear, President of OrlandoJobs.com. “For job seekers at all career levels, you will be able to meet face to face with many of Central Florida’s amazing employers and find jobs that you will never find online.”
OrlandoJobs.com partners with Florida Citrus Sports and the Florida Classic, and it is part of the weekend lineup that includes Battle of the Bands and Saturday’s football game between Florida A&M and Bethune Cookman. Over 6,500 jobs in all industries will be available with top Central Florida companies, including Celebration Restaurant Group, Launch That, City of Orlando, Hilton Grand, Walt Disney World, OUC, Home Depot, Orlando Health, UCF, Give Kids the World, Lynx, Trustco. and Orlando Health.
“Employers need talent and while applying online is common, meeting an employer face to face will excel a job search in all sectors,” states Lear. “Where else can a job seeker meet live recruiters at participating high-tech space companies and find out they have administration jobs and training and engineering jobs.”
The Diversity Job Fair also includes world-class career advice sessions with career experts, resume critiques, and professional headshots, all aimed at helping job seekers find their purpose in serving this community. Jobseekers and employers can find all event information at www.OrlandoJobs.com/jobfair. This event is free and open to the public, with free parking in the GEICO Garage sponsored by Hilton Grand Vacations. The Diversity Job Fair is open to everyone. Job seekers are strongly encouraged to register for the event ahead of time by uploading their resume to the OrlandoJobs.com website.
OrlandoJobs.com, is the powerful, pre-eminent career platform in Central Florida, and the only digital job board optimized for mobile, on-the-go usage by jobseekers. With more than 100,000 visitors per month, and over 2,400 employers, there is no better place to find a job. The site was founded in 2005 by Roger Lear and Scott Kotroba and is the official employment website of the Great Orlando Society of Human Resources (www.GoSHRM.com). The OrlandoJobs.com and Great Job Spot Network proudly partner with and power the career centers on OrlandoWeekly.com, GOSHRM and WKMG Local 6 ClickOrlando.com.
