GREAT HOLIDAY GIFTS THAT WON’T BREAK THE BANK
Kona Earth Coffee is pleased to announce a slate of new 100% Kona coffee gift sets starting at just thirty dollars.
There's nothing 'cookie-cutter' about our gifts. They are unique and artisanal, offering a taste of Hawaiian paradise with Kona coffee, gourmet Kona chocolate, and Kona-inspired spa sets.”HOLUALOA, HAWAII, USA, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With inflation rampant, customers are looking for unique gifts that won’t bust their budget. Kona Earth Coffee is pleased to announce a slate of new holiday gift sets starting at just thirty dollars.
Kona Earth's selection of affordable gift items features authentic 100% Kona coffee grown in Hawaiian paradise. Kona Earth owners Steve and Joanie Wynn nurture their single-estate coffee from crop to cup. Coffee processing and micro-batch roasting are done on-site with great attention to quality at every stage of production. Kona Earth whole bean coffee is sold via their online store and shipped farm-direct for supreme freshness.
In addition to 100% Kona coffee, many Kona Earth gift bundles feature gourmet dark chocolate, made with 75% Kona cacao from the farm. Other gift bundles offer coffee accessory items and Kona-inspired spa sets. Prices start at just $30, with many gift items priced under $50 and more options under $100. Each gift set is thoughtfully packaged to make a beautiful presentation and comes with a handwritten note for a personal touch. Shipping is free on orders over $125.
"There's nothing 'cookie-cutter' about our gifts," explained co-owner Joanie Wynn. "They are unique and artisanal, offering a taste of Hawaiian paradise with Kona coffee, gourmet Kona chocolate, and Kona-inspired spa sets."
Even better, Kona Earth customers can feel great knowing they are supporting a small family farm and products grown in the USA. And with its "Care In Every Cup" program, Kona Earth gives back to local non-profit organizations.
Featured gift bundles include:
- Kona Coffee Sampler ($30) The Kona Coffee Sampler makes a great stocking stuffer or hostess gift. Bundled in a miniature burlap sack, this set offers three sample-sized bags of 100% Kona coffee. Customers can mix and match the coffee grades and roast profiles to curate a collection of favorites.
- Ultimate Hawaiian Spa Day (from $85) For added luxury, Kona Earth's "Ultimate Hawaiian Spa Day" gift box includes Coconut Coffee Scrub, an Ocean Mist scented candle, Kona Coffee Scrub soap, gourmet Kona dark chocolate, and, of course, delicious 100% Kona coffee.
- Kona Coffee & Canister Set (from $85) pairs a pound of freshly roasted, whole-bean Kona coffee with a custom Airscape canister that locks in freshness. Customers can upgrade this set by choosing Kona Peaberry. Representing just 5% of any harvest, peaberry beans are considered the "champagne" of coffee, exceptionally rare and prized for their superior flavor profile.
Kona Earth also offers gift cards and coffee club subscriptions for a gift of specialty Hawaiian coffee that is appreciated all year long.
Gift-giving doesn't have to be a chore or outrageously expensive. Kona Earth offers a one-stop shop for holiday gift-giving, offering unique and thoughtful gifts that are genuinely appreciated and sure to be remembered.
ABOUT KONA EARTH
Kona Earth Coffee is a family-owned and operated farm on the Big Island of Hawaii. Its authentic, single-estate, 100% Kona coffee is hand-picked and small-batch roasted for rich flavor and incredible freshness. Through its e-commerce store, Kona coffee and gift items are shipped farm-direct to coffee lovers everywhere.
Joanie Wynn
Kona Earth, LLC
+1 808-498-4476
KonaEarthCoffee@gmail.com
Aloha from Kona Earth Coffee Farms