Daily Session Report for Monday, October 24, 2022

PENNSYLVANIA, October 24 - House of Representatives

October 24, 2022

Convened at 12 Noon

Adjourned at 5:45 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Frank Ryan.

The House of Representatives adopted a Condolence Resolution honoring the service of former member Honorable A. Carville Foster, Jr.

Communications Received

The Speaker submitted the following Reports for the record:

The Pennsylvania Department of General Services Act 77 Annual Report for Fiscal Year 2022-2022.

The Pennsylvania Employment First Oversight Commission’s 2022 Annual Report.

The Joint State Government Commission and PA Commission on Crime & Delinquency Report of the Task Force on Child Pornography under 23 PA.C.S. § 6388(h).

The Office of Consumer Advocate’s Budget for Fiscal Year 2022-2024.

The State Employees’ Retirement System (SERS) 2022 Stress Testing and Risk Assessment Report.

Communication received from Governor Tom Wolf, Pursuant to Article IV, Section 15 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, I am returning herewith, without my approval, House Bill 146, Printer’s Number 3329.

The Speaker submitted for the record a communication from Leigh M. Chapman, Acting Secretary of the Commonwealth.

Motion to accept the Second Interim Report

from the Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order (Lawrence) 189 – 11

Communications Received From the Senate

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

HB 1571

HB 1823

HB 2667

With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

HB 121

HB 2426

With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the House of Representatives is requested.

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration

Bills Signed by the Speaker

HB 121

HB 1571

HB 1823

HB 2426

HB 2667

Bills Referred

HB 2819 Judiciary

HB 2847 Health

HB 2848 Insurance

HB 2849 Health

HB 2850 Gaming Oversight

HB 2851 Education

HB 2852 Professional Licensure

HB 2853 Consumer Affairs

HB 2854 State Government

HB 2855 State Government

HB 2856 Judiciary

HB 2857 Transportation

HB 2858 Children and Youth

HB 2859 Judiciary

HB 2860 Labor and Industry

HB 2861 Liquor Control

HB 2862 Transportation

HB 2863 Transportation

HB 2864 Transportation

HB 2865 Consumer Affairs

HB 2866 Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 2867 Health

HB 2868 Liquor Control

HB 2869 Finance

HB 2870 Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 2871 Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 2872 Labor and Industry

HB 2873 Urban Affairs

HB 2874 Finance

HB 2875 Transportation

HB 2876 Education

HB 2877 Health

HB 2878 Insurance

HB 2879 Commerce

HB 2880 Education

HB 2881 Agriculture and Rural Affairs

HB 2882 Health

HB 2883 Health

HB 2884 Insurance

HB 2885 Finance

HB 2886 Finance

HB 2887 Finance

HB 2888 Commerce

HB 2889 Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 2890 Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 2891 Finance

HB 2892 Labor and Industry

HB 2893 Labor and Industry

HB 2894 Commerce

HB 2895 State Government

HB 2896 Education

SB 139 Education

SB 589 Local Government

SB 1035 Judiciary

SB 1037 Local Government

SB 1141 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

SB 1203 State Government

SB 1225 Insurance

SB 1243 Education

SB 1265 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

SB 1282 Urban Affairs

SB 1330 Insurance

HR 232 State Government

HR 233 Professional Licensure

HR 235 Health

HR 236 Environmental Resources and Energy

HR 237 Education

HR 239 Judiciary

Bills Recommitted

SB 423 To Appropriations

SB 786 To Appropriations

SB 807 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

HB 2638 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 118 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 439 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1027 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1123 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1287 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2890 From Environmental Resources and Energy as Committed

SB 806 From Environmental Resources and Energy as Amended

SB 1255 From Environmental Resources and Energy as Committed

HR 231 From Judiciary as Committed

HB 121 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2426 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2733 From Tourism and Recreational Development as Committed

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 922

HB 1596

HB 2174

SB 428

SB 431

SB 522

SB 696

SB 1083

SB 1167

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

HB 922

HB 1596

SB 428

SB 1167

House Resolutions Adopted

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 11:00 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.