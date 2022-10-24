Daily Session Report for Monday, October 24, 2022
PENNSYLVANIA, October 24 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
October 24, 2022
Convened at 12 Noon
Adjourned at 5:45 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Frank Ryan.
The House of Representatives adopted a Condolence Resolution honoring the service of former member Honorable A. Carville Foster, Jr.
Communications Received
The Speaker submitted the following Reports for the record:
- The Pennsylvania Department of General Services Act 77 Annual Report for Fiscal Year 2022-2022.
- The Pennsylvania Employment First Oversight Commission’s 2022 Annual Report.
- The Joint State Government Commission and PA Commission on Crime & Delinquency Report of the Task Force on Child Pornography under 23 PA.C.S. § 6388(h).
- The Office of Consumer Advocate’s Budget for Fiscal Year 2022-2024.
- The State Employees’ Retirement System (SERS) 2022 Stress Testing and Risk Assessment Report.
Communication received from Governor Tom Wolf, Pursuant to Article IV, Section 15 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, I am returning herewith, without my approval, House Bill 146, Printer’s Number 3329.
The Speaker submitted for the record a communication from Leigh M. Chapman, Acting Secretary of the Commonwealth.
Motion to accept the Second Interim Report
from the Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order (Lawrence) 189 – 11
Communications Received From the Senate
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
HB 1571
HB 1823
HB 2667
With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
HB 121
HB 2426
With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the House of Representatives is requested.
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration
Bills Signed by the Speaker
HB 121
HB 1571
HB 1823
HB 2426
HB 2667
Bills Referred
HB 2819 Judiciary
HB 2847 Health
HB 2848 Insurance
HB 2849 Health
HB 2850 Gaming Oversight
HB 2851 Education
HB 2852 Professional Licensure
HB 2853 Consumer Affairs
HB 2854 State Government
HB 2855 State Government
HB 2856 Judiciary
HB 2857 Transportation
HB 2858 Children and Youth
HB 2859 Judiciary
HB 2860 Labor and Industry
HB 2861 Liquor Control
HB 2862 Transportation
HB 2863 Transportation
HB 2864 Transportation
HB 2865 Consumer Affairs
HB 2866 Environmental Resources and Energy
HB 2867 Health
HB 2868 Liquor Control
HB 2869 Finance
HB 2870 Environmental Resources and Energy
HB 2871 Environmental Resources and Energy
HB 2872 Labor and Industry
HB 2873 Urban Affairs
HB 2874 Finance
HB 2875 Transportation
HB 2876 Education
HB 2877 Health
HB 2878 Insurance
HB 2879 Commerce
HB 2880 Education
HB 2881 Agriculture and Rural Affairs
HB 2882 Health
HB 2883 Health
HB 2884 Insurance
HB 2885 Finance
HB 2886 Finance
HB 2887 Finance
HB 2888 Commerce
HB 2889 Environmental Resources and Energy
HB 2890 Environmental Resources and Energy
HB 2891 Finance
HB 2892 Labor and Industry
HB 2893 Labor and Industry
HB 2894 Commerce
HB 2895 State Government
HB 2896 Education
SB 139 Education
SB 589 Local Government
SB 1035 Judiciary
SB 1037 Local Government
SB 1141 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness
SB 1203 State Government
SB 1225 Insurance
SB 1243 Education
SB 1265 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness
SB 1282 Urban Affairs
SB 1330 Insurance
HR 232 State Government
HR 233 Professional Licensure
HR 235 Health
HR 236 Environmental Resources and Energy
HR 237 Education
HR 239 Judiciary
Bills Recommitted
SB 423 To Appropriations
SB 786 To Appropriations
SB 807 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
HB 2638 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 118 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 439 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 1027 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 1123 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 1287 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2890 From Environmental Resources and Energy as Committed
SB 806 From Environmental Resources and Energy as Amended
SB 1255 From Environmental Resources and Energy as Committed
HR 231 From Judiciary as Committed
HB 121 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2426 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2733 From Tourism and Recreational Development as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 922
HB 1596
HB 2174
SB 428
SB 431
SB 522
SB 696
SB 1083
SB 1167
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
HB 922
HB 1596
SB 428
SB 1167
House Resolutions Adopted
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 11:00 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.