Daily Session Report for Monday, October 24, 2022

PENNSYLVANIA, October 24 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

October 24, 2022

Convened at 12 Noon

Adjourned at 5:45 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Frank Ryan.

 

The House of Representatives adopted a Condolence Resolution honoring the service of former member Honorable A. Carville Foster, Jr.

 

Communications Received

 

The Speaker submitted the following Reports for the record:

 

  • The Pennsylvania Department of General Services Act 77 Annual Report for Fiscal Year 2022-2022.

  • The Pennsylvania Employment First Oversight Commission’s 2022 Annual Report.

  • The Joint State Government Commission and PA Commission on Crime & Delinquency Report of the Task Force on Child Pornography under 23 PA.C.S. § 6388(h).

  • The Office of Consumer Advocate’s Budget for Fiscal Year 2022-2024.

  • The State Employees’ Retirement System (SERS) 2022 Stress Testing and Risk Assessment Report.

 

Communication received from Governor Tom Wolf, Pursuant to Article IV, Section 15 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, I am returning herewith, without my approval, House Bill 146, Printer’s Number 3329.

 

The Speaker submitted for the record a communication from Leigh M. Chapman, Acting Secretary of the Commonwealth.

 

Motion to accept the Second Interim Report

from the Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order (Lawrence)                 189 – 11

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

 

HB 1571

HB 1823

HB 2667

 

With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

 

HB 121

HB 2426

 

With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the House of Representatives is requested.

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

HB 121

HB 1571

HB 1823

HB 2426

HB 2667

 

Bills Referred

 

HB 2819   Judiciary

 

HB 2847   Health

HB 2848   Insurance

HB 2849   Health

HB 2850   Gaming Oversight

HB 2851   Education

HB 2852   Professional Licensure

HB 2853   Consumer Affairs

HB 2854   State Government

HB 2855   State Government

HB 2856   Judiciary

HB 2857   Transportation

HB 2858   Children and Youth

HB 2859   Judiciary

HB 2860   Labor and Industry

HB 2861   Liquor Control

HB 2862   Transportation

HB 2863   Transportation

HB 2864   Transportation

HB 2865   Consumer Affairs

HB 2866   Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 2867   Health

HB 2868   Liquor Control

HB 2869   Finance

HB 2870   Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 2871   Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 2872   Labor and Industry

HB 2873   Urban Affairs

HB 2874   Finance

HB 2875   Transportation

HB 2876   Education

HB 2877   Health

HB 2878   Insurance

HB 2879   Commerce

HB 2880   Education

HB 2881   Agriculture and Rural Affairs

HB 2882   Health

HB 2883   Health

HB 2884   Insurance

HB 2885   Finance

HB 2886   Finance

HB 2887   Finance

HB 2888   Commerce

HB 2889   Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 2890   Environmental Resources and Energy

HB 2891   Finance

HB 2892   Labor and Industry

HB 2893   Labor and Industry

HB 2894   Commerce

HB 2895   State Government

HB 2896   Education

 

SB 139      Education

 

SB 589      Local Government

 

SB 1035    Judiciary

 

SB 1037    Local Government

 

SB 1141    Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

 

SB 1203    State Government

 

SB 1225    Insurance

 

SB 1243    Education

 

SB 1265    Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

 

SB 1282    Urban Affairs

 

SB 1330    Insurance

 

HR 232     State Government

HR 233     Professional Licensure

 

HR 235     Health

HR 236     Environmental Resources and Energy

HR 237     Education

 

HR 239     Judiciary

 

Bills Recommitted

 

SB 423         To Appropriations

SB 786         To Appropriations

SB 807         To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 2638      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 118         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 439         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1027       From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1123       From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1287       From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2890      From Environmental Resources and Energy as Committed

SB 806         From Environmental Resources and Energy as Amended

SB 1255       From Environmental Resources and Energy as Committed

HR 231        From Judiciary as Committed

HB 121        From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2426      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2733      From Tourism and Recreational Development as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 922

HB 1596

HB 2174

SB 428

SB 431

SB 522

SB 696

SB 1083

SB 1167

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

HB 922

HB 1596

SB 428

SB 1167

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 11:00 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

