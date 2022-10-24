Commissioning of a building of the Center of Justice in the city of Nurek

TAJIKISTAN, October 24 - On October 24, the working trip of the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, to the Khatlon Province continued in Nurek.

In Nurek, the Leader of the Nation first commissioned a building of the Center of Justice.

The building of the Center of Justice was built taking into account the national architectural art and modern elements of urban planning with the support of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the financing of the Ministry of Justice in honor of the 35th anniversary of the State Independence of the Republic of Tajikistan.

It consists of 4 floors and a basement. On the first floor of the Justice Center building there is a single window, a library and a marriage hall. Digital information devices and equipment are installed in a single window, specialists with the help of an electronic system qualitatively fulfill all requests and appeals of citizens in a short time.

The library of the Center of Justice contains the works of the Leader of the Nation, a large number of works of art by famous Tajik writers, legal literature, legal acts and industry recommendations that are used by justice officials and residents of the city. The spacious wedding hall is decorated in accordance with the ongoing ceremonies. In this hall, modern conditions have been created for registering the marriage of newlyweds.

On the second floor of the building there are offices of the employees of the registry office, and on the third floor there are offices of the State Notary Office, the State Institution "Legal Aid Center" and the Inspectorate for Correctional Affairs of the Main Department of the Nurek Penitentiary System. On the fourth floor there is a modern hotel with four spacious rooms for 8 people. Standard and deluxe hotel rooms are equipped with amenities that meet international requirements.

In the basement of the building there is an archive of the department of registration of acts of civil status and the State Notary Office. Books of account and other important documents are archived in proper conditions. In general, the building of the Nurek Justice Center has 12 working rooms with all the necessary conditions, an elevator, technical and utility rooms.

Having familiarized himself with the opportunities provided in this building, the Leader of the Nation, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, expressed satisfaction with the quality of construction work and stressed that, using favorable working conditions, employees and specialists of the judiciary should be able to effectively implement state strategies and programs, provide timely and high-quality services to the population, more than ever to improve the legal education of citizens and promote family etiquette and education.

The constructed well-maintained facility is a valuable gift from the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan to employees of Nurek's justice authorities.