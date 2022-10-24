Сommissioning of the production workshops "Nursoz" LLC in Nurek

TAJIKISTAN, October 24 - On October 24, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, commissioned workshops for the production of drywall, decorative stones and building materials - "Nursoz" Limited Liability Company in Nurek.

New production workshops in Nurek were built on the initiative of domestic entrepreneurs - the Tabarov brothers, as part of the implementation of the fourth national goal - the accelerated industrialization of the country, the "Years of Industrial Development" (2022-2026) and in honor of the celebration of the 35th anniversary of the State Independence of the Republic of Tajikistan.

With the creation of new production workshops, more than 100 residents of the city, including local women and housewives, are provided with permanent jobs and good wages.

In the drywall production workshop, using equipment and technologies purchased from the most advanced countries in the world, it is possible, taking into account international requirements, to produce 6 thousand square meters per day or 2 million square meters per year of high-quality building materials.

According to the information of responsible persons, in the future, due to the increase in production capacity, this figure will be increased to 3 million square meters of drywall per year.

The technology and production lines of the workshop are imported from the developed countries of the world, and the installation and maintenance are carried out by domestic specialists. The raw materials for the production of drywall are mainly local materials.

The products of the constructed modern workshop, being import-substituting, are harmless to health, taking into account the use of natural materials. Drywall is produced at the first stage with a size of 1.20 by 2.5 meters and a thickness of 9.5 mm, mainly intended for roofing of various buildings.

The activity of the workshop for the production of decorative stones at "Nursoz" LLC is carried out using a new generation technology and processing of its own raw materials, while producing high quality products.

The equipment for processing decorative stones is digital, experienced domestic specialists, in compliance with international standards, produce three types of decorative products, including blue, white and red, from natural stones from the mountains of Nurek and Fayzabad district.

The end products of the workshop are durable in quality and harmless to health.

In the workshop for the production of decorative stones of "Nursoz" LLC, it is possible to produce 8 thousand square meters of decorative products for walls, paths and alleys per year by grinding and processing 1000 cubic meters of natural stone.

A workshop for the production of building materials was built at the "Nursoz" enterprise in order to meet domestic demand for import-substituting materials.

In the workshop, the production of glue, putty, rotband and plaster is carried out using available options, mainly for the purpose of supplying the domestic market. The production capacity of the workshop is 800 tons of quality building materials per year.

Also, an administrative building with offices and a dining room for 25 people was built for engineering and technical personnel.

The Head of State, Emomali Rahmon, called praiseworthy and exemplary the initiative of domestic entrepreneurs in the direction of building new production workshops in order to process domestic raw materials to the final stage, given the high demand for construction products in the country, instructed the responsible persons of "Nursoz" Company to further increase production volumes.