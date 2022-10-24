Submit Release
Putting into operation of a microcement production workshop at CJSC "Mechanical Experimental Plant"

TAJIKISTAN, October 24 - On October 24, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, commissioned a microcement production plant in Nurek, built at CJSC "Mechanical Experimental Plant".

The production workshop was built by a domestic entrepreneur, the head of Nurek's "Mechanical Experimental Plant" CJSC Khujamurod Azimov. Construction work began in February 2022, the area of the facility is 9877 square meters.

The production capacity of the shop is 45 tons per day or 160 thousand tons of microcement per year.

The bulk of the workers here are local residents, their salary ranges from 2,000 to 2,500 somoni. 70 builders and engineering and technical workers took part in the construction and installation works of the workshop, and they were provided with good wages.

The technological line of the new workshop for the production of microcement was imported from the People's Republic of China, through which the production of competitive products that meet modern requirements has been established.

After the commissioning of the new workshop, more than 36 local residents have been provided with permanent jobs; the number of workers and specialists at CJSC "Mechanical Experimental Plant" reached more than 1,500 people.

The workshop has a special laboratory, where specialists accurately determine the quality of products using modern equipment.

The Head of State, Emomali Rahmon, got acquainted with the activities of the workshop, which is equipped with modern digital computer equipment, and the products manufactured here, gave instructions and guidance to responsible persons to maintain product quality.

