Сommissioning of unit No. 1 of the Nurek HPP named after Tursun Uljaboev and familiarization with the progress of repair and reconstruction of the facility

TAJIKISTAN, October 24 - On October 24, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, commissioned after repair and reconstruction unit No. 1 of the Nurek HPP named after Tursun Uljaboev in Nurek and got acquainted with the progress of the project for the restoration of this giant hydropower facility.

The implementation of the Nurek HPP rehabilitation project began in March 2019.

This project includes two phases. In the first phase, three units and in the second phase, 6 units will be repaired with main and auxiliary equipment. In this regard, the auxiliary equipment of the hydroelectric power plant, three electric rings of the underground complex, sluice gates, bases, the control and monitoring system of the hydroelectric power plant will be completely renovated, 27 cranes and elevators will be replaced. The first phase also includes repairs to the downstream dams and turbine water supply. Unit No. 1 of the hydroelectric power plant has been completely repaired and has been in experimental operation for the last three months.

Today, this unit with a capacity of 375 MW was put into operation, its operation was checked by the Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, by putting a coin and confirming that it meets the requirements.

Currently, the dismantling of unit No. 4 of the hydroelectric power station is underway. In the engine room and on the open assembly site, the assembly of the stator and rotor of the next generator continues. It was reported that power transformer No. 4 was dismantled as part of the Nurek HPP rehabilitation project, and the installation of a new transformer continues.

The anti-corrosion works of the coating of units No. 2, 4, 5, 6, 8 and 9 have already been completed, and such work is ongoing on unit No. 3.

Taking into account the long-term activity, more than 25 cranes and lifting mechanisms have been repaired and put into operation. Cranes with a lifting capacity of 120 and 50 tons are being prepared for testing at the central warehouse of the hydroelectric power plant.

Switchboard 6 kV, switchboards N-1, N-5 and N-9, designed for the own needs of hydroelectric power plant, temporary compressors, low and high compressed air system pipelines, as well as turbine water supply control bases, right-bank sewerage, collector spherical dams, grinding pits No. 1, 2, 3, 5 are in operation. The installation of cable trays and high-voltage cables continues in the underground complex. A new transformer has been installed at substations H-14 and H-16. As part of the first phase of the Nurek HPP rehabilitation project, work in four areas is being carried out at an accelerated pace and at a high quality level.

93 out of 97 free-flow piezometers-water collectors and 228 out of 269 pressure piezometers were cleaned, 17 out of 57 two-layer piezometers were put into operation in control drifts. Also, at a depth of 130 meters and on the left bank of the HPP, 4 pressure gauges and 5 inclinometers are installed.

Overhaul and reconstruction of hydromechanical equipment for personal needs, cranes, replacement of air cleaning systems in the chambers of the dam, collectors 1, 2 and node 6B, as well as water supply equipment, fire extinguishing, 6 autotransformers, installation of 500 kV sockets and a diesel generator are other scheduled works and partially completed. Work in this direction continues at a high quality level.

In order to ensure the safety of the hydroelectric dam, engineering and geological surveys, geodetic, remote and seismic monitoring are carried out within the framework of the project.

As a result of the full implementation of the project, the capacity of the Nurek HPP will increase by 375 MW, and the average annual electricity generation will increase by 1.4 billion kWh. It should be noted that before the start of the project, the capacity of the hydroelectric power plant was 3,000 MW, and the average annual electricity generation was 11.2 billion kWh.

The main contractors for the Nurek HPP rehabilitation project are "Andritz Hydro", JSC "TGEM" and JSC "Sinohydro SO", JSC "TSGEM" and JSC "Invertor" are involved in the work.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, expressed gratitude to the specialists and all employees for the quality work, and gave specific instructions to the responsible persons to complete the repair and restoration of the remaining parts of the facility in accordance with international standards.