Shaftsbury Barracks / Burglary / Request for Information
VSP News Release - Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B3003650
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Criss
STATION: VSP - Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 10/23/22 – 10/24/22 between 2300 Hours (11:00 PM) and 0330 Hours (3:30 AM)
INCIDENT LOCATION: East Dorset General Store – Dorset, Vermont
VIOLATION: Burglary
ACCUSED: Unknown
VICTIM: E Dorset General Store
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police assigned to the Shaftsbury Barracks responded to the East Dorset General Store in the Town of Dorset to investigate a reported burglary incident. During the course of the investigation, Troopers have been unable to positively identify the suspect in the case. As a result, the suspect is still unknown at this time. Troopers from the State Police request that the public use the attached images to help identify the potential suspect. Anyone who can provide information regarding the incident should contact 802-442-5421 and ask to speak with Trooper Ryan Criss or submit an anonymous tip online at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.