Shaftsbury Barracks / Burglary / Request for Information

CASE#: 22B3003650

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Criss

STATION: VSP - Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 10/23/22 – 10/24/22 between 2300 Hours (11:00 PM) and 0330 Hours (3:30 AM)

INCIDENT LOCATION: East Dorset General Store – Dorset, Vermont

VIOLATION: Burglary

ACCUSED: Unknown

VICTIM: E Dorset General Store

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police assigned to the Shaftsbury Barracks responded to the East Dorset General Store in the Town of Dorset to investigate a reported burglary incident. During the course of the investigation, Troopers have been unable to positively identify the suspect in the case. As a result, the suspect is still unknown at this time. Troopers from the State Police request that the public use the attached images to help identify the potential suspect. Anyone who can provide information regarding the incident should contact 802-442-5421 and ask to speak with Trooper Ryan Criss or submit an anonymous tip online at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.