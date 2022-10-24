Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,590 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 276,577 in the last 365 days.

Shaftsbury Barracks / Burglary / Request for Information

VSP News Release - Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B3003650

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Criss                             

STATION: VSP - Shaftsbury             

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 10/23/22 – 10/24/22 between 2300 Hours (11:00 PM) and 0330 Hours (3:30 AM)

INCIDENT LOCATION: East Dorset General Store – Dorset, Vermont

VIOLATION: Burglary

 

ACCUSED: Unknown

 

VICTIM: E Dorset General Store

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police assigned to the Shaftsbury Barracks responded to the East Dorset General Store in the Town of Dorset to investigate a reported burglary incident. During the course of the investigation, Troopers have been unable to positively identify the suspect in the case. As a result, the suspect is still unknown at this time. Troopers from the State Police request that the public use the attached images to help identify the potential suspect. Anyone who can provide information regarding the incident should contact 802-442-5421 and ask to speak with Trooper Ryan Criss or submit an anonymous tip online at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

You just read:

Shaftsbury Barracks / Burglary / Request for Information

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.