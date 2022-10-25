Purple Heart Homes Announces Three Quarters of a Million Dollars Coming to Iredell County for Veterans Treatment Court
Purple Heart Homes continues to be a committed partner to better our communities while serving veterans.
Purple Heart Homes continues to be a committed partner to better our communities while serving veterans.”STATESVILLE, NC, USA, October 25, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- Purple Heart Homes, alongside countless community partners, is bringing three quarters of a million dollars to Iredell County for Veterans Treatment Court.
— John Gallina, CEO and CoFounder of Purple Heart Homes
John Gallina, CEO and Co-Founder of Purple Heart Homes, stated: “We are ensuring they get due process, and ultimately, this impacts housing. When the veterans get a felony on their record, it impacts veterans’ ability to rent, get well paying jobs, and receive assistance from Purple Heart Homes. When we help the veteran receive rehabilitation for their mistakes and, ultimately, get a felony off their record, it helps everyone involved. Purple Heart Homes continues to be a committed partner to better our communities while serving veterans.”
Last year, Brad Borders, VP of Community Outreach at Purple Heart Homes, encountered a veteran through Reboot Recovery, a combat trauma healing program, that was entangled in the justice system. The veteran’s combat service wasn’t made known during court proceedings, resulting in a conviction. The injustice afflicted Brad. Every veteran should have context when their case is being heard because context matters.
This story led Brad to discuss the issues with other team members. Purple Heart Homes began doing research and reached out to local contacts. The Catawba County Veterans Treatment Court mentored the organization throughout the process and fostered connections that ultimately led to receiving the grant funding.
Purple Heart Homes called on county commissioners, Chairman James Mallory and Melissa Neader to assist with the project. “I am optimistic about the future results for Iredell County having a Veterans Treatment Court program. The opportunities for participants through the recovery based diversion could be life changing. The resources that support an improved lifestyle are connected with the Veterans Treatment Court and structured with those experienced with military training therefore encouraging and strengthening the outcome. I am thankful for Purple Heart Homes and the District Attorney's office for bringing this to Iredell County,” said Neader.
Purple Heart Homes hired Amy Clinton to write the grant for Iredell County so taxpayer dollars didn’t have to be spent. The Iredell County District Attorney’s office was a key player in connecting stakeholders and instrumental in the writing of the grant. From Purple Heart Homes to the Sheriff's Department to County Commissioners, and many others, bringing a Veterans Treatment Court to Iredell County proved to be a community effort.
Veterans Treatment Court offers accountability through rehabilitation services while also ensuring public safety. The special courts take into consideration the trauma experienced by service members and develop a program to aid their road to recovery.
Sergeant Tommy Rieman was presented with the Silver Star by President Bush after exercising great devotion to his country and fellow soldiers during Operation Iraqi Freedom. During a convoy operation, Sergeant Rieman's three vehicle convoy was ambushed. He used his own body to protect his gunner and suffered multiple wounds. Regardless of the wounds endured, Sergeant Rieman took charge and moved the convoy out of enemy exposure. After encountering and suppressing a smaller attack, he set up a defensive perimeter so that a medical team could extract the wounded. All soldiers that were part of the convoy operation made it home alive.
Sergeant Tommy Rieman is also a veteran that benefited from the NC veterans treatment court system. Sergeant Rieman told Purple Heart Homes: “Veterans Treatment Court helped me in a time where I wasn’t capable of helping myself. I was the first graduate of the NC Veterans Treatment Court in District 11A out of Harnett County, NC. I drove each week to court to face the judge with rehabilitation as the number one focus. The court system provided me clarity, structure, accountability, and care. It’s easy to feel like you are on an island when you are in a dark place. The VTC showed me that people cared, and it was the best thing for me. I was partnered with a mentor, a Vietnam veteran who had faced similar obstacles well before me. He was able to guide and assist me along the way when I couldn’t see the bigger picture. These courts are proven every day that they help, and it should be an opportunity for people to heal, especially veterans.”
Another local veteran in Catawba, NC said, “It is my belief that without VTC, I would not be here to be able to tell what the program meant to me. Catawba County Veterans Treatment Court saved my life. VTC has given me the means of treatment and education to be able to successfully fight my addiction. It taught me that not everything comes immediately, but with the ability to reach out for assistance, anything is possible. Their guidance really helped me with proper medical diagnosis, a treatment plan, housing assistance, financial stability, disability compensation and Vocational Readiness & Education. VTC’s help has definitely made a difference in building a new solid foundation towards this new path of sober life.”
Changing one individual's life allows for a whole community to be impacted. Purple Heart Homes was proud to partner alongside countless individuals and organizations to ensure veterans had the opportunity to share their stories when afflicted with legal issues.
“The Department of Justice award of $679,727 to fund a four year Veteran's Drug Court for the 22A Judicial District (Iredell and Alexander Counties) is yet another example of the power of public-private partnerships where non-profit organizations such as Purple Heart Homes can identify needs and proposed solutions for veterans who struggle with a myriad of issues that can result in a downward spiral ending up in the Judicial system. Kudos to Sara Kirkman, 22d District Attorney, for championing this effort within the judicial system and the full throated response by our judges, Sheriff Campbell, the Department of Corrections together with Daymark and Partners Mental Health Management to come together and create a multidisciplinary response to address the underlying issues affecting a small but not insignificant number of our veterans and demonstrate our communities commitment to uphold the Soldiers Creed to 'never leave a fallen comrade,’” said Chairman Mallory.
LAYN TALLENT
Purple Heart Homes, Inc.
+1 704-740-6867
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn