MyTrucker Pro Launches Enhanced Marketplace and Community

SILICON VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MyTrucker Pro has augmented our Marketplace and Community with robust capabilities and feature-rich technology. The new sleek design allows for everything a typical marketplace requires: powerful search tools, easy purchasing, multi-currency options, and high-resolution images and videos. Our goal is to provide high-quality products and services at the best prices.

The new and improved MyTrucker Pro is available to all, not just our members. We understand the value of accessibility and the novelty of this feature which would change how the transportation industry works. Our marketplace features products for transportation and services related to transportation.

If you are a vendor who would like to make your product available on our marketplace, contact us at info@mytruckerpro.com.

If you are looking to sell, rent, or lease equipment, it can be listed on our marketplace with the purchase of an Equipment Listing package. Once purchased, we will post the listing quickly and efficiently.

“MyTrucker Pro’s founding idea was a marketplace for the transportation industry, We are excited for the unveiling of these features and see the potential for it to grow exponentially. Any product, service, and job-related to the industry can be posted to our marketplace, revolutionizing the experience of all in the industry.” states Andy Coy, CEO and Founder.

The culture of MyTrucker Pro is to connect the industry in a single place and make that as simple as possible. Simplification of the vast industry is our goal. We provide a site to connect with other like-minded professionals, find information, link with services and providers, sell products and get advice. This new feature will lower the barriers and increase opportunities for small and large companies connected to the transportation industry.

About MyTrucker Pro

MyTrucker Pro is a platform dedicated to transportation professionals, enabling industry tools and connections around the globe in a single web presence. In addition, with our Business Advantage Partners, our members save money through partnership programs.