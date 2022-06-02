MyTrucker Pro Partners with AscendTMS

Serving members with access to leading cloud-based TMS technology.

SILICON VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MyTrucker Pro and AscendTMS announced today that the companies have entered into a strategic partnership that will bring transportation management systems to MyTrucker Pro members at a competitive price and with the latest technology. AscendTMS has 7 successful years of development and improvement, tens of thousands of active users in over 30 countries, are financially strong and have the backing of the best minds in logistics. Their TMS technology is used every day by both multi-billion dollar corporations to run their logistics operations and small "mom and pop" companies in rural America. AscendTMS is made by InMotion Global, Inc. They provide their free and award-winning Transportation Management System, AscendTMS®, to freight shippers, freight brokers, and trucking companies. AscendTMS® is used by thousands of companies in over 30 countries, from small single-person logistics operations to multi-billion-dollar international corporations and can manage any logistics operation. AscendTMS® is the world’s leading cloud-based TMS software and ranked as the number one TMS software by Crowd Reviews, Capterra, and Software Advice (a Gartner company). InMotion Global, Inc. is headquartered in Brandon, Florida. Learn more at www.TheFreeTMS.com or at www.InMotionGlobal.com

The agreement brings together services for the trucking and transportation industry. MyTrucker Pro is a platform dedicated to connecting tools, services and resources for the transportation industry, and AscendTMS is a leading software company specializing in Transportation Management Systems and Logistics Software. AscendTMS employs expert people with extensive knowledge of how the transportation industry works.

“Partnering with AscendTMS allows our members access to a top transportation management system,” said Andy Coy, Founder and CEO. “Being able to keep track of all your shipment needs and getting paid quickly and easily is key to making a small business work, this partnership will put that control into our members hands.”

Members of MyTrucker Pro will now be able to try AscendTMS for free for 3 full months. AscendTMS will help our members manage their entire logistics or trucking businesses, from driver management to dispatch, driver pay to settlement, IFTA reporting to invoicing, carrier management, capacity searching and management, and load tendering to funding. This special relationship with AscendTMS allows our members to test out AscendTMS before making a purchase decision, enabling them to make the best decision for their business and to see how much money and time they can save with AscendTMS while also increasing their profitability.

“We are excited about partnering with MyTrucker Pro, and to providing their members with a valuable free benefit for simply being a MyTrucker Pro member.” said Tim Higham, CEO of AscendTMS.

The culture of MyTrucker Pro is to connect the industry in a single place and to bring value added partnerships to our members. Simplification of the vast industry is our goal, and we provide a website to connect with other like-minded professionals, find information, link with services and providers, sell products and get advice. Our Business Advantage partnerships, such as this one with AscendTMS, bring our members access to much needed industry specific providers, allowing for increased business savings that give members a competitive edge.

About MyTrucker Pro

MyTrucker Pro is a platform dedicated to transportation professionals, enabling industry tools and connection around the globe in single web presence. In addition, with our Business Advantage Partners, our members save money through partnership programs.