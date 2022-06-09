MyTrucker Pro Partners with TCS Fuel Card

Saving our members money at the pump.

SILICON VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MyTrucker Pro and TCS Fuel Card announced today that the companies have entered into a strategic partnership that will allow MyTrucker Pro members to save money per gallon at the pump. TCS Fuel Card’s aim is for each client, no matter the size of their fleet, to not only enjoy the advantage of exceptional customer service but to also receive the best savings possible when purchasing fuel.

The agreement brings together services for the transportation industry in one place. As the price of fuel is increasing quickly, we know how important it is to be able to save as much on fuel as possible. TCS Fuel Card is a fuel card for the transportation industry, catering to any sized fleet. MyTrucker Pro is a is a platform dedicated to connecting tools, services, and resources for the transportation industry.

“We are excited about partnering with TCS Fuel Card because it is such a simple way for our members to save,” said Ernie Lopez, Founding Member and Vice President of Marketing. “Fuel is expensive, and this card allows for an easy way to make our members’ money go farther.”

Members of MyTrucker Pro will now be able to save money at the pump when purchasing with their TCS Fuel Card. The application is quick and easy enabling members to start saving money as soon as possible. There are many ways to load your fuel card and track the balance, making sure that members have control over their fuel needs.

“MyTrucker Pro and TCS makes the perfect match for the trucking community. We look forward to supporting MyTrucker Pro’s membership base with big fuel savings,” said Will Courts, Vice President of Sales for TCS.

The culture of MyTrucker Pro is to connect the industry in a single place and to bring value added partnerships to our members. Simplification of the vast industry is our goal, we provide a site to connect with other like-minded professional, find information, link with services and providers, sell products and get advice. Our Business Advantage partnerships, such as this one with TCS Fuel Card, bring our members access to much needed industry specific trusted providers, allowing for increased business savings and driving a competitive edge for the future.

About MyTrucker Pro

MyTrucker Pro is a platform dedicated to transportation professionals, enabling industry tools and connection around the globe in single web presence. In addition, with our Business Advantage Partners, our members save money through partnership programs.