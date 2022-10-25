English Cottage Vacation Introduces Luxury Vacation With A Personal Touch

Nathan & Laura Kurton, owners & personal live-in hosts of English Cottage Vacation

We truly love what we do, combining our passions of Great Britain with our yachting history of looking after those that are enjoying luxury holidays while staying here with us at Well Cottage!” — Laura Kurton

BEDCHESTER, DORSET, UNITED KINGDOM, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Traditional, 18th-century English thatched cottage in Dorset offers fully-organised, customizable luxury vacation.

Dorset, United Kingdom, October 17, 2022 — Inspired by their time as hosts aboard luxury yachts, Laura and Nathan created English Cottage Vacation as a luxury vacation experience that adds new meaning to the phrase, “the customer is king.”

Experience-driven vacations are at an all-time high for popularity and English Cottage Vacation now offers an all-inclusive luxury vacation for travellers to treat themselves to an immersive British experience fit for royals. During this vacation, guests actively engage with the country’s rich history, relaxing environment, friendly people and unique culture - all while being looked after to every extent possible.

The amenities that make English Cottage Vacation such an enriching experience are:

Two discreet live-in hosts

Personal, full-time professional chef

Private chauffeur with personal luxury van

A variety of excursions (around Dorset and beyond)

“Our aim was to create a vacation that elevates even the most ordinary experiences to an extravagant enjoyment. So, here, even meal times are an opportunity for a culinary exploration into a world of great taste. Venturing out for a drive isn't moving from point A to B, but a comfortable ride, complete with a personal chauffeur - and of course all of the experiences are well planned and coordinated by your personal live-in hosts,” an English Cottage Vacation spokesperson said.

“We handle all of the stressful vacation tasks that travellers often deal with alone and without insider knowledge, like creating an itinerary, choosing specific meals, or researching and planning excursions. And we replace it with extremely high-quality service, convenience and a dedication to ensuring that every vacation dream comes true on this single trip. ”

A renewed appreciation for travel after the COVID-19 pandemic led to a shift in the way travellers approach taking holidays. Before, an affordable flight and a hotel in a decent location were enough. Now, travellers seek comfort, quality service, and an all-around enriching experience. English Cottage Vacation created a luxury vacation to meet this need so that people can enjoy Great Britain's culture, history and food in a way that is tailored to what guests need, love and above all - want.

English Cottage Vacation is open for bookings, ready to give travellers an enriching luxury vacation experience where no request is too big or small and all their needs are taken care of.

