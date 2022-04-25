The Farm Soho is Offering Property Owners a Turnkey Solution to Turn Their Spaces Into Successful Coworking Operations

Leading brand operating affordable coworking spaces in Manhattan leverages its consolidated success story to help property owners effortlessly follow its steps

MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After successfully surviving the pandemic shock that affected the coworking industry, The Farm Soho’s thriving affordable coworking spaces in NYC are now seeking to share their unique business model and know-how with property owners.

The company has just launched The Barn, its new brand intended to offer property owners a turnkey solution to have their commercial properties successfully turned into affordable and profitable coworking spaces. “We’re talking about an A to Z true turnkey solution,” said Lucas Seyhun, CEO at the Farm Soho, and at the company’s new brand. “Property owners who decide to work with us won’t really have to do much, given that we’ll create, market, and manage the business for them,” Mr. Seyhun explained.

The Farm Soho created The Barn to leverage the company’s 8 years of experience which led to a revenue of over $3M+. These results placed The Farm Soho as one of the few coworking companies that were able to be successful despite the disruption to the industry caused by the pandemic, at the heart of New York City.

Depending on the property and owner that partners with The Barn, the company can launch and operate a successful coworking, event, or office space business and brand. “We can handle any stage, from office build-outs to space layouts, digital marketing services, and consultancy, along with hiring staff and day-to-day property management, essentially placing property owners in a unique position to see their investments generating solid returns with very significant room to grow,” Lucas Seyhun further commented.

What has been described as an “Airbnb for Startups” that reached the $3.6M/Year mark is now sharing its successful model with property owners. Demand for coworking and flexible office spaces from solopreneurs, freelancers, and small startups took off, especially after the initial shock. Instead of struggling to find occupation based on old models that no longer perform well, commercial properties can now ride this increasingly strong trend. “We know this world inside out, we’ve been there and done that, and successfully so,” the CEO of The Barn observed.

The Barn is now open for business, seeking to work with commercial property partners and help them to adapt and monetize their space to its full capacity.